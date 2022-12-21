ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

echo-pilot.com

Bucknell at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions

The Bucknell Bison (7-5) will travel east to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) Friday at 5 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucknell at Rutgers odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Bucknell comes...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said during Signing Day Press Conference

Rutgers signed a class of 19 commits today as the start of the early signing period commenced. This day has taken over as signing day and to get more clarity on the latest additions, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium for a Wednesday press conference. Here is a look at everything he had to say about those new additions and more.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Philly

2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police

MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players

Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano updates status of offensive coordinator search

It has been just under a month since Rutgers’ 2022 season ended with a 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park behind one of the worst offensive performances in a fall full of them. It has been two-and-a-half months — 74 days, to be exact — since Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson midway through his third season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Big Girls Basketball Wins By St. Rose and Toms River North

FAST START PROPELS ST. ROSE PAST MANASQUAN By Nick Lowe. In one of the biggest rivalries in the Shore that had former stars from both schools sitting courtside, we saw #3 St. Rose defeat #2 Manasquan 45-33 to take early control of C North. St. Rose got out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.
MANASQUAN, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison

Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
EDISON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Takes Flight at the Newark International Airport

With some exciting new changes, travelers worldwide can now enjoy a taste of Trenton at the Newark International Airport. As the airport rolls out a variety of new restaurants, installations, and more, several Trentonians have been selected to be a part of the new venture. So now, flyers from near and abroad can get a first-hand glimpse of all the Capital City has to offer.
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

