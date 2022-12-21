Read full article on original website
Bucknell at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions
The Bucknell Bison (7-5) will travel east to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) Friday at 5 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucknell at Rutgers odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Bucknell comes...
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Everything Greg Schiano said during Signing Day Press Conference
Rutgers signed a class of 19 commits today as the start of the early signing period commenced. This day has taken over as signing day and to get more clarity on the latest additions, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium for a Wednesday press conference. Here is a look at everything he had to say about those new additions and more.
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players
Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano updates status of offensive coordinator search
It has been just under a month since Rutgers’ 2022 season ended with a 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park behind one of the worst offensive performances in a fall full of them. It has been two-and-a-half months — 74 days, to be exact — since Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson midway through his third season.
Big Girls Basketball Wins By St. Rose and Toms River North
FAST START PROPELS ST. ROSE PAST MANASQUAN By Nick Lowe. In one of the biggest rivalries in the Shore that had former stars from both schools sitting courtside, we saw #3 St. Rose defeat #2 Manasquan 45-33 to take early control of C North. St. Rose got out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Newark East Side defeats Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Sutan Fitzpatrick scored 18 points to lead Newark East Side past Newark Central 61-38 in Newark. Newark East Side (2-2) took control early as it led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 30-point lead into halftime. Amir Abdullah added 15 points while Alesi Mingo had 13.
Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison
Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
Trenton Takes Flight at the Newark International Airport
With some exciting new changes, travelers worldwide can now enjoy a taste of Trenton at the Newark International Airport. As the airport rolls out a variety of new restaurants, installations, and more, several Trentonians have been selected to be a part of the new venture. So now, flyers from near and abroad can get a first-hand glimpse of all the Capital City has to offer.
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?
Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
