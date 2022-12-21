Read full article on original website
Livanates Hotels | Places to Stay in Livanates
For over three decades, Hotel Akti overlooks the northern Evoikos Gulf. Completely renovated in 2004, it is now the ideal combination of traditional Greek hospitality and modern comforts. It is located on the coastal road of Livanates, just 20 meters far from the sea. Hotel Akti offers to guests unique comfort and style with spacious rooms equipped with a TV, fridge and air conditioning as well as free parking. In addition, free WiFi is provided in all rooms. The stunning view of the rooms has been the trademark of the Hotel for many years, as at only 20 meters from it, the blue waters of the Evoikos Gulf are spread out. Finally, affordable rates for double, triple and quadruple rooms make your vacation even more relaxing and enjoyable.
The 10 best hotels in Flinders Ranges, Australia
Discover the best hotels in Flinders Ranges, South Australia including Wilpena Pound Resort, Flinders Ranges Motel, Flinders Bush Retreats, Skytrek Willow Springs Station, Rawnsley Park Station Eco Villas, Rawnsley Park Station, Arkaba, Meaney's Rest, Prairie Hotel, Edeowie Station.
Gavrio Hotels | Places to Stay in Gavrio
The hotel is in a lovely position with spacious rooms overlooking the sea with large balconies. However, this was the only hotel we stayed in on 4 islands which did not pick us up from the ferry or provide transport to the ferry. Without a car or your own transport provided by a tour group the hotel is not convenient as we had to pay for taxis into Gavros or walk along a busy road to eat. The hotel has a restaurant but this wasn`t open in May. However, there is a lovely beach with a beach bar - very limited opening times in May - and the staff were very pleasant. Breakfast was very good but there was no menu and choices shown on the hotel`s website did not seem to be available. If you asked you could have fresh orange juice, choice of eggs etc but it was not obvious.
Top 5 hotels in Volksrust, South Africa
Reception was great - friendly warm and welcoming Room - great - all we needed - although I did ask for plates, knives and forks. No problem delivered immediately even in pouring rain! Bed quality = great a good nights sleep after a long drive Nothing to fault - a great place and easily accessible for travellers from KZN and Gauteng. Our fur baby was as happy as anything as well. Thank you.
The 8 best hotels in Rampur, India
5th km, Bareilly Road, NH 24 Chak Shadi Nagar, Rampur 244926 India. The Opal is a boutique hotel in Rampur (UP) Spread in 5500 sq. Yards. It has 34 well furnished rooms, Fine Dining Restaurant "5th Mile" , Spacious Banquets, Conference hall, Multiple Party halls, etc.
5 hotels in Valdovino: Best hotel deals for 2023
The aim of "Casa do Morcego" is to offer quality, alternative and distinguishing tourism: cultural tourism as well as "natural" tourism, showing our guests the lifestyle of Porto do Cabo in particular and of Galicia in general. We go for alternative energy (solar and biomass for hot water and heating) and also for recycling.
Top 6 hotels in Unterammergau, Germany
Nice Boutique Hotel in a beautiful countryside spot with a great view. Wonderful Restaurant attached but limited opening hours. The hotel is modern and stylish. The rooms are clean and really nice. All prerequisites to be a great hotel. The downside was that they did not offer any service during the day e.g. a coffee on the Terrasse. If the restaurant is closed, you are on your own at the countryside.
10 hotels in Lake George Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Lake George Region, New York including Holiday Inn Resort Lake George - Adirondack Area, an IHG Hotel, Courtyard Lake George, The Lodges at Cresthaven, Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, Scotty's Lakeside Resort, Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Lake George, The Juliana Resort, Tea Island Resort, Marine Village Resort, Admiral Motel.
The 5 best hotels in Aungban, Myanmar
Discover the best hotels in Aungban, Shan State including Hotel SS Aung Ban, Hotel Yadanar Aung Ban, Hotel Hnin Shwe Yee, View Point Hotel, View Point Hotel 2.
The 6 best hotels in Change, France
Discover the best hotels in Change, Laval, Mayenne, Pays de la Loire including Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, B&B Hotel Laval, Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, Le Manoir De La Coudre, Le Jardin Des 4 Saisons, Villa Avec Piscine Interieure.
Top 10 hotels in Baia de Fier, Romania
Vis-A-Vis De Iesirea Din Pestera Muierilor, Baia de Fier 217030 Romania. Open in 2015 and offering a cafe with a terrace enjoying views of the mountains, Pensiunea Tobo is set in Baia de Fier, right next to the Muierii Cave and 14 km from the Transalipna, the highest road in Romania. Every room is fitted with a flat-screen TV with cable channels. Some rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. A terrace or balcony is featured in certain rooms.
5 hotels in Triefenstein: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Triefenstein, Lower Franconia, Franconia, Bavaria including Zum Guldenen Rosslein, Gastehaus Brauscheuere, Mainbaumhaus, Weingut Blank, B&B Homburg am Main.
Top 9 hotels in Sumerpur, India
Discover the best hotels in Sumerpur, Pali District, Rajasthan including Jawai Nature Stay, Jawai Bera Leopard Camp and Resort, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Jawai Dam Stay, The Jawai Gateway, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Hotel Kambaa Jawai, Hotel Mansarovar, Sun Stone Hotel and Club.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Masainas
Perfect location the vist the beaches in the area, amazing breakfast. We stayed at this farmhouse for 3 nights and we couldn't be happier. The rooms were very nice, the place is surrounded by nature and silence, it is a true farmhouse. Breakfast is amazing, with home-made jams and fruits from their garden. We have been able to visit the area from sant'antioco to chia, and enjoy the marvellous beaches. The owners are not very friendly or willing to talk a little bit, but nevertheless our stay was a great experience.
5 hotels in Northam: Best hotel deals for 2023
Registered by the Tourism Authorities as a five star offering, Phakela Private Game Lodge is renowned for small groups, bush weddings, milestone birthday celebrations or business indaba's. In English, the word Phakela means "the morning". Whilst the size of the Lodge attracts special gatherings, the configuration of the self-contained luxury suites provides for privacy and solitude for couples and smaller groups visiting this special Lodge. Whether you are a couple looking for an exclusive, romantic, private safari; a family looking to occupy your little ones or a Group with a diverse range of requirements, Phakela Private Lodge is the place. This Waterberg destination is only two and a half hours' drive from Johannesburg, between Northam and Thabazimbi, offering conferencing, teambuilding, game drives, gourmet picnics in the bush, private three-course meals on your own veranda, tented safari camp, bow and rifle hunting and much more. The interior of the lodge has an air of comfort and luxury created through natural fibres, earth tones and traditional South African finishes. In the unlikely event that you want to be connected with the outside world, there is a computer with internet connections and a satellite TV in the well-stocked library. Space, peace and the call of bird song, brings a feeling of great tranquillity. Nestled between Leadwood, Large Fruited Bush Willows and Acacia trees lie six utterly private, luxury suites, designed to capture the beauty of their surroundings. Each has its own private veranda leading off a lavish lounge through fold up wooden French doors, where you can keep an eye on the comings and goings of wild animals as they wander around the lodge grounds. Lazing around our sparkling pool or whatever else you decide to do, take time to lie on your back and look at the stars. There are very few other places in the world where you'll see such a splendid sky. Adding to the total luxury of the rooms are the sumptuous his and hers bathrooms which open to the beautiful outdoor shower, bath and toilet for an alfresco, or under the stars bathing experience in the seclusion of your own private chalet. Phakela Lodge is available year-round for friends and families to come together and enjoy a sublime location, where savage natural beauty is juxtaposed with modern comforts, thoughtful touches and generous hospitality. Our passionate staff will help to create a fun-filled activity holiday, so that you and your children can explore the natural abundance of the reserve, enjoy fantastic recreational pursuits and soak in the magic of this ancient landscape.
The 10 best hotels in Neochori, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Neochori, Karditsa Region, Thessaly including Anthemion Guest House, Archontiko Zakoni, Gis Chrisopeleia, Hotel Antigoni, Nevros Resort & Spa, Naiades Hotel Resort & Conference, Kynthia Guesthouse, Nefeles Hotel, Guesthouse Mitsiopoulou, To Balkoni Tis Limnis Plastira.
The 6 best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, India
Discover the best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala including Treebo Trend Le Frank, Avoki Resort, OYO 30596 Exiquisite Stay Near Technopark, OYO 83042 Skywind, OYO 38023 Spacious Stay Technopark, SPOT ON 44084 Anju Tourist Home.
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
Thrillist
These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023
Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast
Discover the best hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast including TUI BLUE Belek, Crystal Family Resort & Spa, Siam Elegance Hotel & Spa, Sherwood Dreams Resort, Kirman Belazur Hotel Resort & Spa, Aydinbey Famous Resort, Belek Beach Resort Hotel, FUN&SUN FAMILY Life Belek, Crystal Waterworld Resort And Spa, Crystal Paraiso Verde Resort & Spa.
