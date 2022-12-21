Read full article on original website
Top 6 hotels in Unterammergau, Germany
Nice Boutique Hotel in a beautiful countryside spot with a great view. Wonderful Restaurant attached but limited opening hours. The hotel is modern and stylish. The rooms are clean and really nice. All prerequisites to be a great hotel. The downside was that they did not offer any service during the day e.g. a coffee on the Terrasse. If the restaurant is closed, you are on your own at the countryside.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Oppdal, Oppdal Municipality, Trondelag, Central Norway
O. Setroms Vei 35, Oppdal 7340 Norway 011 47 73 60 50 80. Oppdal is a small town, 545m above sea level, between the national parks and peaks of Dovrefjell and Trollheimen.Our hotel is located in Oppdal, mid-Norway, approximately 420 km. north of our capitol Oslo, and 120 km. south of Trondheim. To get here you easily follow the E6 from those locations.If you have tours at the west coast, Molde, Kristiansund, Ålesund, Atlanderhavsveien - you easily follow RV70 to Oppdal from those locations.The hotel Skifer Hotel opened its doors in October 2010 and has 176 comfortable rooms. All rooms have views of the mountains that surround the village. Inside the hotel, we have created a warm atmosphere with the use local slate, oak and furniture in woollen fabrics. In our lobby you can enjoy in front of the fireplace in soft lounges. There is also a reception, lobby bar and restaurant. Welcome!
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Maclear, Eastern Cape
Discover the best hotels in Maclear, Eastern Cape including Fairbairn Guest Farm, Alpine Bed and Breakfast, Maclear Manor B&B, Woodcliffe Country House, Oak Lane B&B, Villa Micasa. 1. Fairbairn Guest Farm. R396, Rhodes Road, Maclear 5480 South Africa. Excellent. 69%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 1%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Pirgos Dirou, Laconia Region, Peloponnese
Discover the best hotels in Pirgos Dirou, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Vlyhada, Arapakis Historic Castle, Katafigi, Castello di Haria, Vila Elpis. Looking for a place to stay in Pirgos Dirou? Then look no further than Vlyhada, a quaint guest house that brings the best of Pirgos Dirou to your doorstep. Vlyhada is a quaint guest house offering air conditioning in the rooms. Plus, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant, which has made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Pirgos Dirou. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. While you’re here, be sure to check out Sti Rouga, one of the cafes that can be found in Pirgos Dirou, which is a short distance from Vlyhada. During your visit, be sure to check out Zervobeakos Handmade Pottery (0.6 mi), which is a popular attraction within walking distance of the guest house. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Vlyhada as you experience everything Pirgos Dirou has to offer.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Camponaraya, Province of Leon, Castile and Leon
Discover the best hotels in Camponaraya, Province of Leon, Castile and Leon including Hostal Camponaraya, La Casita, Albergue la Medina, Hostal Orly, Albergue Naraya. Avenida Francisco Sobrin 50, 24410 Camponaraya Spain. Excellent. 70%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 20 reviews. See why...
Thrillist
These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023
Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
5 hotels in Valdovino: Best hotel deals for 2023
The aim of "Casa do Morcego" is to offer quality, alternative and distinguishing tourism: cultural tourism as well as "natural" tourism, showing our guests the lifestyle of Porto do Cabo in particular and of Galicia in general. We go for alternative energy (solar and biomass for hot water and heating) and also for recycling.
architecturaldigest.com
This 700-Square-Foot Apartment in Rome Is Made to Measure for a Young Couple
The shared passions and interests of a young creative couple—Cinzia, an illustrator, and Arcangelo, a journalist and a voracious reader—were the starting point for the redesign of their 700-square-foot apartment. Paros Architettura founders and designers Eugenia Rolando and Federico Patacchiola created Casa Vetulonia for the couple, a minimalist living space in Rome’s San Giovanni neighborhood.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast
Discover the best hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast including TUI BLUE Belek, Crystal Family Resort & Spa, Siam Elegance Hotel & Spa, Sherwood Dreams Resort, Kirman Belazur Hotel Resort & Spa, Aydinbey Famous Resort, Belek Beach Resort Hotel, FUN&SUN FAMILY Life Belek, Crystal Waterworld Resort And Spa, Crystal Paraiso Verde Resort & Spa.
Top 7 hotels in Pila, Italy
This hotel is perfect in every way. It it immaculate, friendly, beautifully decorated, who ever is responsible has the most exquisite taste. The rooms are much more spacious than other places we have stayed at, it makes such a difference to have the extra room. We hired the suite and a double room. The food it amazing, I’m eating far too much, the cakes are incredible. Breakfast is a feast and the evening meal, is local fresh food, with pasta alternatives for kids, you couldn't ask for any more. This has to be one of my favourite places ever, we love it. So lucky we found it . Thank you Hotel Tivet for a perfect holiday.
The 10 best hotels in Flinders Ranges, Australia
Discover the best hotels in Flinders Ranges, South Australia including Wilpena Pound Resort, Flinders Ranges Motel, Flinders Bush Retreats, Skytrek Willow Springs Station, Rawnsley Park Station Eco Villas, Rawnsley Park Station, Arkaba, Meaney's Rest, Prairie Hotel, Edeowie Station. 1. Wilpena Pound Resort. Wilpena Road Via Hawker, Flinders Ranges National Park,...
Teluk Bahang Hotels | Places to Stay in Teluk Bahang
Discover the best hotels in Teluk Bahang, Penang Island, Penang including Angsana Teluk Bahang Penang, Boulder Valley Glamping, Eco Capsule Resort, Tony's Guesthouse, Bahang Bay Hotel, Hotel & Chalet Sportfishing, OYO 1093 Ali's Motel, Penang Mutiara Beach Resort. 1. Angsana Teluk Bahang Penang. 11, Jalan Teluk Bahang, Teluk Bahang, Penang...
Top 5 hotels in Volksrust, South Africa
Reception was great - friendly warm and welcoming Room - great - all we needed - although I did ask for plates, knives and forks. No problem delivered immediately even in pouring rain! Bed quality = great a good nights sleep after a long drive Nothing to fault - a great place and easily accessible for travellers from KZN and Gauteng. Our fur baby was as happy as anything as well. Thank you.
The 6 best hotels in Change, France
Discover the best hotels in Change, Laval, Mayenne, Pays de la Loire including Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, B&B Hotel Laval, Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, Le Manoir De La Coudre, Le Jardin Des 4 Saisons, Villa Avec Piscine Interieure. 1. Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor. Boulevard de Buffon Z.I....
10 hotels in Artemonas: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Artemonas, Sifnos, Cyclades, South Aegean including Windmill Bella Vista, Hotel Artemon, Smaragdi Hotel, Kampos Home Sifnos, Kamaroti Suites Hotel, Moscha Geronti Studios, Myrto Bungalow Hotel, Batika Rooms, Sofia's Studios, Skaloto Studios. 1. Windmill Bella Vista. Kamaroti Sifnos Island, Artemonas 840 03 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good.
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
Gavrio Hotels | Places to Stay in Gavrio
The hotel is in a lovely position with spacious rooms overlooking the sea with large balconies. However, this was the only hotel we stayed in on 4 islands which did not pick us up from the ferry or provide transport to the ferry. Without a car or your own transport provided by a tour group the hotel is not convenient as we had to pay for taxis into Gavros or walk along a busy road to eat. The hotel has a restaurant but this wasn`t open in May. However, there is a lovely beach with a beach bar - very limited opening times in May - and the staff were very pleasant. Breakfast was very good but there was no menu and choices shown on the hotel`s website did not seem to be available. If you asked you could have fresh orange juice, choice of eggs etc but it was not obvious.
10 hotels in North Iceland: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in North Iceland including Fosshotel Husavik, Siglo Hotel, Hotel Kea by Keahotels, Skjaldarvik Guest House & Restaurant, Hotel Laxa, Saeluhus Akureyri, The Herring House, Karuna Guesthouse, Lamb Inn Ongulsstadir, Dimmuborgir Guesthouse. 1. Fosshotel Husavik. Ketilsbraut 22, Husavik 640 Iceland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 11%. Poor.
The 6 best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, India
Discover the best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala including Treebo Trend Le Frank, Avoki Resort, OYO 30596 Exiquisite Stay Near Technopark, OYO 83042 Skywind, OYO 38023 Spacious Stay Technopark, SPOT ON 44084 Anju Tourist Home. 1. Treebo Trend Le Frank. Mukkolakkal Junction V S S C Road Kulathoor, Kazhakkoottam...
