MotorAuthority
2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition goes bright with Baja Yellow paint
Ram is continuing its practice of launching special-edition 1500 TRX pickups with unique colors. The latest, unveiled on Wednesday, is the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, which is decked out in a bright hue called Baja Yellow. The Havoc Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with...
2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500
Check out this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ram 1500 head-to-head comparison and find out what each pickup truck has to offer. The post 2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like It Rips
Adding boost can only make the Z06 even wilder than before.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
MotorAuthority
Ram electric truck teased ahead of Jan. 5 debut at CES
Ram on Tuesday teased its electric truck concept, which is scheduled to debut Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept was supposed to debut this fall, but in November parent company Stellantis announced that the reveal would be delayed until CES.
bikeexif.com
Here comes trouble: A Triumph TR6 with a Matchless frame
Kids are impressionable, especially when motorcycles are involved. That magical combination of sound, smell and danger has a way of imprinting itself on young minds. But Kyle Harvey didn’t just dream of bikes as a child—he practically grew up with them. Kyle’s trade is tool and die making,...
scaffoldmag.com
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Houston Chronicle
Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup. The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can...
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1,365-HP Twin-Turbo International Scout Is One Mean Street Machine
Whether the path is direct or winding often depends on where the journey begins. For David Shortz, his trip started at the dragstrip but ended up in a truly unique spot, as he built a classic utility vehicle into a four-digit street/strip sleeper. "My dad was a popular local drag...
MotorTrend Magazine
1949 Willys Jeep CJ-3A V-8-Powered Restomod, With a Twist!
Ryan Broome has built several 4x4s over the last two decades, including a stretched YJ with a 6BT Cummins engine, a Kaiser M715, and a solid-axle F-150 that he took on 4-Wheel & Off-Road's Ultimate Adventure in 2020. The proverbial "one that got away," though, was a flatfender that Ryan started building 20 years ago and never got to finish. To make matters worse, for the past four years he had been staring at an old 1949 Willys CJ-3A in a neighbor's front yard as he drove by every morning on the way to work. "The guy is an old Marine. I tried to buy it from him, but he didn't want to sell," Ryan recalls. Eventually the leatherneck softened, and Ryan was able to buy the jeep from him.
boatingmag.com
2023 Parker 26CC
Randy Vance walks through Parker Boats latest model, the 26CC, from features to performance data. Parker Boats has always had a reputation for being a fisherman’s hardcore boat, but this boat has a new twist. We have comfort built onboard with the transom seat that folds down, double bolsters on the helm seat with flip down armrests, a lounge on the front of the console and even lounges on the storage boxes at the bow.
Agriculture Online
High-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires
An interesting trend has developed with articulated four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors. Based on available late-model tractors at press time, high-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires. Take note of the 2021 John Deere 9620RX tractors featured in the accompanying Price Guide. There were 44 RX versions of this model on dealer...
MotorTrend Magazine
544-Inch Big-Block Ford Tested on the Westech Dyno!
In a world of Chevy big-blocks and LS-whatevers, we get pretty excited when we see a well-done Ford, especially when it's a snotty, big-torque big-block. Engine Masters co-host and dyno-wrangler Steve Brule loves his big-blocks, so when this one rolled through the dyno cell he made sure to send us over the low-down.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts As The Most Expensive Trim Besides The Raptor
Ford introduced a new Platinum trim for the Ranger that slots between the Wildtrack and the Raptor with more premium looks and features, available in Europe, UK, and Australia. Just like the closely-related Ford Everest Platinum SUV, the pickup has pretty generous standard equipment and is exclusively offered with the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel.
MotorTrend Magazine
Swapping an L8T Truck Engine into a 1972 Chevy Nova
This time on the Car Craft video series, we venture into the world of direct injection and big-displacement modern engines that are readily available in the new and used marketplace. It used to be that one horsepower per cubic-inch was pretty impressive in a street car. Now your average pickup truck is sporting that kind of power without even trying hard.
Which 2023 Ford SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
There is one Ford SUV that stands above the rest in terms of fuel economy: the 2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid. The post Which 2023 Ford SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
Truth About Cars
Polaris Updates Slingshot for 2023
For sheer enjoyment and hilarity, the Polaris Slingshot is about the most fun one can have with their clothes on in a road-going vehicle. Three wheels, a ripsaw engine, and a seating position seemingly an inch above the ground all conspire to create one heckuva grin machine. For the upcoming 2023 model year, Polaris is giving its rocket a few tweaks.
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
