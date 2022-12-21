Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY have climbed 8.9% over the past six months, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 3.2% since August 2022 while that for the next fiscal year have risen 4.8% over the past year, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2 DAYS AGO