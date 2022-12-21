ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans Ready for More in Gator Bowl

Notre Dame’s offense will look different on Friday as the Irish take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. There will be a new quarterback (or two) as Drew Pyne is off to Arizona State and All-American tight end Michael Mayer is off to the NFL. Sophomore tight end...
Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night. “It ended exactly the way we wanted it to — we got the win,” said Braelon Allen, who ran for 116 yards and scored on a 20-yard touchdown.
