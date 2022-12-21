Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which...
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit....
Thomas: Bad political theater
In a theatrical performance the worst thing that can happen is to have a predictable outcome. That is precisely what occurred with the Jan. 6 Committee, which has referred former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution on four counts — “influencing or impeding an official proceeding of the U.S. government”, “conspiring to defraud the U.S”, “unlawfully, knowingly or willingly making false statements to the federal government”, and “assisting or engaging in insurrection against the United States” in relation to the Jan. 6. 2021 Capitol riot.
Goldberg: It was a bad year for authoritarianism
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s worth celebrating that this hasn’t been a good year for authoritarianism. This might seem Pollyannish. After all, just last month, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance issued a report concluding that democracy is in decline while authoritarianism is deepening. Freedom House cataloged “The Global Expansion of Authoritarian Rule” back in February. “The global order is nearing a tipping point,” the nonprofit declared, “and if democracy’s defenders do not work together to help guarantee freedom for all people, the authoritarian model will prevail.” A Pew study of global attitudes concluded in May: “As democratic nations have wrestled with economic, social and geopolitical upheaval in recent years, the future of liberal democracy has come into question.”
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0