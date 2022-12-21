ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
psychologytoday.com

Could You Be Tricked Into Committing Abusive Acts?

A Netflix docuseries details a string of hoax calls over ten years that tricked restaurant managers into strip-searching employees. Psychologists have compared the managers' behavior to the famous Milgram obedience experiments, showing how people consent to authorities. When judging responsibility, we should consider that over 100 people fell victim to...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy