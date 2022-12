The library building is closed due to the weather but there are still plenty of ways to access our resources and services from home!. Our Databases and Journals A-Z are accessible from the library homepage; you can look through the Library Catalog’s thousands of e-books and streaming videos, or find the physical book or DVD you want and put it on hold to pick up when we re-open. Also, our Research Guides are always up and running to help you find librarian recommendations for many different research topics.

