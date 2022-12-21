Read full article on original website
news8000.com
ALERT NIGHT: Increasing Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills -Bill Graul
We are done with the snow (Phase 1) with this winter storm… but now comes stronger winds (Phase 2) and dangerously cold wind chills (Phase 3). As for the snow, most locations in the News 8 viewing area saw snow totals in the 3″ to 7″ range. The official total at the La Crosse airport was 3.3″. The snow was very dry/powdery/fluffy, which will make it easy to blow it around.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Winter weather system hitting the Midwest, La Crosse experts advise changing holiday travel plans
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Santa is not the only one traveling far from home for Christmas. According to AAA, 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel for the holidays. But incoming weather might put a pause on your travel plans. “Right here in Wisconsin, 2.2 million are going to be, and of that, 2 million are going to be getting in the...
Reduced plowing frequency expected on La Crosse County roads during incoming storm
La Crosse County announced that staff shortages and the storm's holiday timing will reduce how often county roads are cleared.
Xcel Energy gives tips for winter storm preparation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Xcel Energy employees say there are a few things you should keep in mind ahead of the incoming storm. Stay away from any downed power lines and keep natural gas meters clear. If you are an Xcel customer, you can sign up for outage notifications. Xcel Energy crews are already preparing for the weather. “We have...
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire ‘devastating’
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid fought the fire since 3 p.m. Thursday. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were still...
winonaradio.com
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
La Crosse Mayor issues emergency declaration opening city-owned buildings as overnight shelters
This declaration will go into effect at 5 p.m. and last until 8 a.m. Monday. The two sites identified in the declaration are at Southside Community Center and at the Northside Policing Center.
Semi-truck runs into house in Hokah
Hokah's assistant fire chief was on his way to a department meeting when he saw the semi miss a turn and ram into the house.
Saving soles: North La Crosse shoe repairman closing his doors
A beloved north La Crosse shoe store is closing its doors.
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open
(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
La Crosse man indicted on meth distribution charges
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Joshua Wittenberg, who is charged with possession of 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Police arrested Wittenberg on November 7 and he is currently being held in La Crosse County jail.
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
