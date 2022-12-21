National Signing Day: UNC addresses defensive weaknesses, says class lost five players due to NIL

Read full article on original website
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Brownlow: New friends for Duke, UNC, old foe for NC State in this week's bowl games
Bowl season is here in the ACC! Well, it's been here for awhile. But not yet in the Triangle. Two teams will be facing an opponent for the first time, while the other will see an old ACC foe. Duke will kick things off (well, maybe not literally; depends on the coin toss) on Wednesday against UCF for the first time ever, while that night at 8pm, UNC will take on Oregon for the first-ever meeting between those two. Then on Friday, NC State will face an old friend (or enemy, if you'd rather) in former ACC foe Maryland. Which Triangle teams will end the season on a good note? How will opt-outs and the transfer portal play roles? Let's find out!
Riding 8-4 record, Duke readies for bowl return in Elko's first season
Duke is set to make its 15th bowl appearance when it faces off against UCF (9-4, 6-2 AAC) on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Wednesday will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between...
Carrboro woman hailed as CNN Hero for helping to train women in construction jobs
CARY, N.C. — Nora El-Khouri-Spencer of Carrboro trains other women to fill jobs in construction and is now hailed by CNN as a Hero for her work. The recognition plus potential financial rewards will help her to expand her jobs mission in the Triangle and beyond. WRAL first met...
C.B. Aycock downs Athens Drive in OT, 58-55
Creedmoor, N.C. — The C.B. Aycock Golden Falcons beat the Athens Drive Jaguars in the first round in the navy bracket of the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Tuesday. The Golden Falcons got a late bucket to force overtime against the 4A Jaguars, and after Athens Drive...
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag. The response was large, with...
Rocky Mount getting $3 million for downtown walking bridge over train tracks
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The new federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount. It comes after WRAL News has reported on months of headaches in the area caused by stopped trains blocking off one side of downtown from the other.
Crews responds to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Another antisemitic banner: Hanukkah bookended by messages of hate in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. — The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were found hanging above a highway over the past few weeks. The first banner appeared mere hours before the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, hanging on...
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Young driver dies in crash with pickup driven by off-duty Cumberland deputy
WADE, N.C. — A college student and athlete died on Sunday night when his car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, which closed U.S. Highway 13 near Merilee Court for about two hours.
More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing
RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
Homicide arrest made in Guilford County
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
