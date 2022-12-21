The force with which the blood pushes against the artery walls is called ‘blood pressure.’ When this pressure is higher than normal, then it’s called high blood pressure or hypertension, and the opposite condition is called ‘hypotension’. High blood pressure is a condition that could take years to develop without showing any signs or symptoms, but throughout this time, it would have done enough damage to your health. High blood pressure is identified as primary and secondary, where the former doesn’t have any known cause while the latter has.

26 DAYS AGO