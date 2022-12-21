Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
Happy Holidays!
Wishing You and Yours a Very Happy Holiday Season and a. Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD
Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Aubrey Plaza back home for a book signing
Delaware natives Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy returned to their home state this week for a book reading and signing of their second publishing effort The Return of the Christmas Witch. Nearly three hundred people attended the event at Rockwood Museum hosted by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. Plaza...
Cape Gazette
Merry Christmas from the Seashore Striders
Merry Christmas to my Cape running readers. Each year, I like to leave a little present under the tree to some of my favorite folks. To Martin Rodriguez, I leave another sub-three-hour Boston Marathon and a masters win in his new division. To 73-year-old Mary Kessler, I leave another Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
Cape Gazette
Vintage caboose is first display at Lewes Junction
There were plenty of smiles to go around among members of the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association Dec. 19. After a year’s restoration work – including a professional paint job – a historic 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose was moved from the former Delaware Coast Line Railroad work building to its new display site in Stango Park in Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Raymond Westrod, PNC retiree
Raymond Westrod, 80, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Dover, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. He was born March 25, 1942, in Ridgely, Md., son of the late Joseph A. Westrod and Julia Bruncz. As someone who had a gift for numbers, Raymond’s career path led him to a lifelong...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyard is a local gem
Featuring award-winning wines, True Blue Jazz’s “First Wednesday” performances, Art Shows, and more. Located in a quiet setting one turn off the highway, the winery is perfect for events and hosts a seasonal farmers’ market. 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old
I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
Cape Gazette
Christmas Dinner in Ocean City Maryland
Touch of Italy, Ocean City, Maryland will be open Christmas Day and has a wonderful Dinner Special from 2pm - 8pm 12/25/2023. located at 6600 Coastal Highway, Ocean City Md. Call: 410-524-5252 For Reservations or go to: www.touchofitaly.com.
Cape Gazette
LRAC supports Family Promise of Southern Delaware
The Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches presented a $50,000 donation to Family Promise of Southern Delaware Dec. 7, to assist in its mission to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise board President Dale Smith said the local affiliate is the second in Delaware and one of 200 across the nation,...
Cape Gazette
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
Cape Gazette
John B. Lazzari III, devoted to God
John B. Lazzari III of Lewes died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Patricia McElligott Lazzari. He was born May 16, 1941, in NYC, son of the late John B. Lazzari II and Gertrude (Byrne) Lazzari. He graduated from Fordham Preparatory School in ‘59, Fordham University in ‘63 in New York, and received his master’s degree from Syracuse University.
Cape Gazette
Celebrating Christmas in Rehoboth Beach
A Christmas tree at The Bandstand in Rehoboth Beach is a holiday tradition. This photograph appears to be taken in the early 1990s before the city undertook the years-long Rehoboth Avenue streetscape project. This image also predates the current Bandstand, which was built in 2006. Prior to that, the Bandstand faced the Atlantic Ocean, with the stage located about where the Veterans Memorial is today. The Christmas tree lighting and sing-along tradition began in the 1980s, held every year on Black Friday to kick off the holiday season. This year’s tree, a green giant arborvitae donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, sits in about the same place as the tree in the photograph.
Cape Gazette
Merry Merry Christmas
BUY - SELL - INVEST - WE CAN HANDLE THEM ALL. Frank A. Hornstein 302-604-4746 cell/text - frankhornstein1@gmail.com. VISIT MY NEW WEBSITE: https://frankhornstein.exprealty.com/
Cape Gazette
The Cape Gazette hangs out with its devoted readers in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Cape Gazette readers Pat and Dave Horwat enjoyed a 10-day cruise on the Adriatic Sea. They were accompanied by their neighbors Glenn and Virginia Catley, along with their friends Jonathan and Donna Baker (former Rehoboth Beach residents). The cruise began in Dubrovnik, stopping at small islands and tourist spots along the way, and ended in Zagreb. The tour included a stop in Ston, visiting a salt mine and a boat ride to an oyster farm, where they enjoyed freshly caught oysters. Other stops included Korcula and the Blue Cave, where they viewed the fluorescent colors of the Adriatic Sea.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth Moran, beloved mother
Elizabeth Moran, 89, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Elizabeth grew up with six siblings. She later married the love of her life, Edwin Moran, and went on to have seven children of her own, and was blessed with 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Elizabeth enjoyed...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth a tree city? Ho ho ho
As Christmas approaches, the City of Rehoboth Beach has yet another beautiful Christmas tree. As the city has a very strict policy regarding cutting down trees, the city always procures its trees from outside the city. If someone wanted to cut down a tree in city limits, they would have obtain a permit and perhaps appear before a panel to get approval.
