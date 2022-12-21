FORT KENT, Maine – The Fort Kent Community High School varsity basketball boys are not expecting an easy season, but they are prepared to face the challenge. “Frankly, all of the teams we play are going to be strong this year,” Coach Chad Cyr said. “We have a tough schedule which is exactly what we want. We will definitely be in a lot of close games and the teams we play will win a lot of games. Hopefully we can win our good share of games as well,”

