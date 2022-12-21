Read full article on original website
fiddleheadfocus.com
The top business stories of 2022 in the St. John Valley
Editor’s Note: The following is the first of two articles highlighting some of the top business stories from 2021. This article highlights events from January through June. The second installment will appear in the Jan. 3 issue of the St. John Valley Times. Several businesses closed their doors for...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Agency on Aging January events
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Staying well allows us to live better lives. Through group classes, informational sessions and events, the Aroostook Agency on Aging staff and volunteers share topics and techniques that are intended to help all people age well. We offer monthly programs developed to help older persons...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Comprehensive broadband report released by Aroostook Partnership and Aroostook County
Nearly a quarter of the homes in Aroostook County are lacking in a quality broadband connection and that is hindering growth in the region according to economic development officials. That is one of the findings of the recently released Aroostook County Broadband Community Guide. The report, developed by Mission Broadband,...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Van Buren girls aiming to improve
VAN BUREN, Maine – Improvement will be the name of the game for the Van Buren District School girls varsity basketball team this season. The Crusaders are looking to rack up more wins after a 2-12 record last year that placed them in the 11th seed and culminated in a disappointing first round playoff loss to East Grand, 49-15.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Young Van Buren boys working hard to improve
VAN BUREN, Maine – A young Van Buren boys varsity basketball team and a coach entering his 44th year guiding student basketball players must find a way to work together this season if the Crusaders are to experience success on the court. “We look to improve throughout the season,”...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Kent boys prepared to face tough schedule
FORT KENT, Maine – The Fort Kent Community High School varsity basketball boys are not expecting an easy season, but they are prepared to face the challenge. “Frankly, all of the teams we play are going to be strong this year,” Coach Chad Cyr said. “We have a tough schedule which is exactly what we want. We will definitely be in a lot of close games and the teams we play will win a lot of games. Hopefully we can win our good share of games as well,”
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Kent boys move to 4-0 with win over Pioneers
FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent boys varsity basketball team remains one of three undefeated teams in Class C North following a 68-24 win over Madawaska Thursday. The Warriors moved to 4-0 and are in third position in the region as of Friday with the victory. The Fort...
wagmtv.com
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Respond to Armed Home Invasion
CASWELL, Maine (WAGM) -On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies in Caswell responded to a report of an armed home invasion. According to the report, two suspects entered a home in Caswell, brandishing a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and assaulting the home owners before fleeing the scene in a dark colored van.
