As fans prepare to return to Pandora for the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, ABC is offering a unique opportunity to revisit the original film. Although it has been available for fans to watch through streaming thanks to Disney+, DVD, cable, and other means for years now, the original Avatar will appear on broadcast television for the first time ever through the Disney-owned network. It's set to air on ABC on Sunday, December 11 from 7 p.m. ET/PT, just five days before James Cameron's sequel makes its debut in theaters. It'll also air on Freeform on December 15 and December 18 and on FX on December 26.

16 DAYS AGO