Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation (ACHR.N) will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use.
Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says
The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.
Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change
With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Private Boeing 747 With Just Over 50 Flight Hours Scrapped
A Boeing 747 built for private use as a business jet is being scrapped. Despite leaving the assembly plant in Everett, Washington over a decade ago, this specific 747 had just over 50 flight hours. Life for the gigantic aircraft that have graced our skies hasn’t been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The aviation industry was already trending towards phasing out planes like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380 before 2020, but the drastic shift in market forces has hastened this transition. However, this private jumbo jet had a unique route to being scrapped in an Arizona boneyard.
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
Pilots Performing Aborted Landing ‘Distracted’ By Cabin Crew Continuously Pressing Emergency Alert Call Button
The pilots of a British airline were forced to perform an aborted landing after a passenger left their seat and collapsed into the aisle shortly before touchdown but were then ‘distracted’ by the cabin crew who continuously pressed an emergency alert call button because they didn’t know what to do with the passenger.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Passengers on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight were ‘floating off’ their chairs
What happened on the Hawaiian Airlines flight? How many passengers were injured? What has Hawaiian Airlines done for the passengers?
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Boeing wins $2 billion F/A-18 Super Hornet upgrade contract
Boeing has won a $2 billion contract to upgrade F/A-18 Super Hornets for the U.S. Navy and foreign customers.
A visual breakdown of what happened when turbulence rocked a Hawaiian Airlines flight
Details are emerging about what happened when Flight HA35 ran into severe turbulence and 36 people were injured in what was described as a rare event.
Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and none of the strategic aircraft will perform flyovers at this years’ college bowl games. A bomber experienced an in-flight malfunction on Dec. 10,...
Finding A New Airport Home
When did you last move? When you are young, frequent moving is a part of early adulthood. As you get older, moving is often at the hinges of life: a new job, retirement, a divorce, or an empty nest. I haven’t moved more than a few blocks in more than 35 years, but I remember how dislocating the process was.
