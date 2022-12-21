ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says

The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.
Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Private Boeing 747 With Just Over 50 Flight Hours Scrapped

A Boeing 747 built for private use as a business jet is being scrapped. Despite leaving the assembly plant in Everett, Washington over a decade ago, this specific 747 had just over 50 flight hours. Life for the gigantic aircraft that have graced our skies hasn’t been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The aviation industry was already trending towards phasing out planes like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380 before 2020, but the drastic shift in market forces has hastened this transition. However, this private jumbo jet had a unique route to being scrapped in an Arizona boneyard.
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Finding A New Airport Home

When did you last move? When you are young, frequent moving is a part of early adulthood. As you get older, moving is often at the hinges of life: a new job, retirement, a divorce, or an empty nest. I haven’t moved more than a few blocks in more than 35 years, but I remember how dislocating the process was.
