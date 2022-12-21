ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI, social media met weekly to censor Americans before 2020 election: MO AG

An FBI agent testified that the federal agency met weekly with social media companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election to warn about “disinformation” and regularly sent lists of content for them to suppress, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. It’s possible those warnings led to Twitter...
MISSOURI STATE
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
New York Post

Twitter execs vowed to ‘hit’ conservative accounts ‘hard’ but were hands-off with pro-Biden tweets

Twitter executives bent over backward to try to suppress tweets from high-profile conservatives leading up to the 2020 election – but found ways to justify keeping up posts from users that espoused liberal political views, the latest “Twitter Files” reveal. In one shocking instance, when workers at the social media giant didn’t have a “firm policy basis” for censoring a pro-Trump tweet from right-wing Hollywood actor James Woods, they vowed to “hit him hard on future [violations],” according to a screenshot of internal communications shared by independent journalist Matt Taibbi. “Twitter is suppressing this tweet by the President. Here’s a screen grab,”...
OHIO STATE
Real Estate Nate

The Importance of Using Social Media for Real Estate Agents

Real Estate agent woman with clients near new housePhoto byShutterstock/kurhan. When marketing a real estate listing, it’s important to pursue all avenues. Getting it featured on real estate websites is a given, but so is social media–both your own and any professional accounts you own.
Fox News

How to scrub yourself off the internet

Much of your personal data can be found online from social media data to your address by simply doing a Google search, but there is a way to scrub all of your data.
TechCrunch

Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US

As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
The Atlantic

Social Media Is for Strangers Now

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
straightarrownews.com

Texas lawmaker proposes social media ban for minors

Over the course of the last few weeks, a growing number of lawmakers at both the state and federal level have called for a ban on TikTok. Now, a Texas lawmaker is pushing for a ban on all social media for anyone under 18. In August, Texas state Rep. Jared...
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationCanada

Disinformation is an epidemic. We’re the vaccine.

Disinformation is the common denominator to many of the problems facing our democratic society. Disinformation is the wicked sister of misinformation: the latter happens when someone spreads false information, perhaps unwittingly; the former is a deliberate attempt to deceive by propagating misleading or fabricated facts. We’ve all encountered both in our daily lives, especially over the last three years. Facts matter. Science matters. Expertise matters. The mission of The Conversation is simple: Share knowledge in order to help people make informed decisions. Our team of editors work with hundreds of academics from universities across Canada to tap into their research and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy