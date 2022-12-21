Washington Attorney General Ferguson files lawsuits against national pharmacy chains

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
3 Washington state electric substations vandalized
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said. The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
KHQ Right Now
How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska's original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga
OMAHA, Nebraska – Over the past two decades, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned over an assortment of stones to locate prospective Gonzaga basketball players. No destination has been too far, no gym too remote, no plane ticket too costly if the Bulldogs have felt there’s a good match. In some instances, Gonzaga rosters could be mistaken for passports and the program itself a travel agency. Few and his staff have collected stamps from destinations such as Poland, Japan, France, Lithuania, Mali, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Australia and Serbia.
Comments / 0