Alaska State

Tourine

3 Best Vacation Places in Alaska

Alaska is a stunning and unique vacation destination that offers something for everyone. From the majestic mountains and glaciers to the abundant wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty, Alaska is a place that truly has it all.
JUNEAU, AK
Must Read Alaska

Rick Whitbeck: AIDEA needs your vocal support

This state agency is self-sufficient and profitable, returning nearly half a billion dollars in dividends to the State of Alaska throughout its history. This year's dividend was announced this week at $17.046 million, a nearly 18% year-over-year increase. The same state agency has provided hundreds of loans for micro-economic...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 23, 2022

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. A Superior Court judge rules that Republican Representative David Eastman is...
ALASKA STATE
fishgame.com

Emergency Strategy Session To Address Dall Sheep

The Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) announced an emergency strategy session to address recent declines in some of Alaska’s Dall’s sheep populations. The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12th, during the Foundation’s annual Sheep Show® in Reno, Nevada. Heavy snowfall in recent winters, followed by...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre

Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support.
ANCHORAGE, AK
R.A. Heim

Payment of $3,284 coming to eligible residents in Alaska

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2022

It’s been a chilly and snowy winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, there’s no better way to warm up than with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition!. Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate 'kindy tags' program following student busing issues.
ALASKA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date

Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date. Qualified Alaskans will receive the first batch of direct payments worth up to $3,200 next month. By the year’s end, the budget adopted by the Alaska Legislature earlier this year provides residents with $3,200 payouts. On September 20, the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts, according to Alaska Public Media. Then, paper checks will be mailed and sent out to the residents in early October.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera. The Allgood News

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget does not come close to rectifying the dire straits and circumstances caused by the Chinook and chum fisheries crash on the Kuskokwim and Yukon River drainages. I have written multiple commentaries about the Chinook and chum fisheries crash and subsequent crisis for many Alaska Native communities and fisherwomen and […] The post Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
JUNEAU, AK

