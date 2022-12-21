Read full article on original website
3 Best Vacation Places in Alaska
Alaska is a stunning and unique vacation destination that offers something for everyone. From the majestic mountains and glaciers to the abundant wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty, Alaska is a place that truly has it all.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
Rick Whitbeck: AIDEA needs your vocal support
This state agency is self-sufficient and profitable, returning nearly half a billion dollars in dividends to the State of Alaska throughout its history. This year’s dividend was announced this week at $17.046 million, a nearly 18% year-over-year increase. The same state agency has provided hundreds of loans for micro-economic...
Alaska Has the Worst Used Car Prices in the U.S. But Also 0% Sales Tax
A new study found that Alaska had some of the highest prices for used cars in the country. However, lack of sales tax helps to lessen the blow. The post Alaska Has the Worst Used Car Prices in the U.S. But Also 0% Sales Tax appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 23, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. A Superior Court judge rules that Republican Representative David Eastman is...
fishgame.com
Emergency Strategy Session To Address Dall Sheep
The Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) announced an emergency strategy session to address recent declines in some of Alaska’s Dall’s sheep populations. The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12th, during the Foundation’s annual Sheep Show® in Reno, Nevada. Heavy snowfall in recent winters, followed by...
alaskasnewssource.com
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Updated: 9 hours ago. Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide...
Payment of $3,284 coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2022
It’s been a chilly and snowy winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, there’s no better way to warm up than with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition!. Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
orangeandbluepress.com
Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date
Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date. Qualified Alaskans will receive the first batch of direct payments worth up to $3,200 next month. By the year’s end, the budget adopted by the Alaska Legislature earlier this year provides residents with $3,200 payouts. On September 20, the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts, according to Alaska Public Media. Then, paper checks will be mailed and sent out to the residents in early October.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera. The Allgood News
alaskasnewssource.com
ANC travelers face roller coaster wait lines, as they wait to be rebooked on flights
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office. An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. FastCast Dec. 23, 2022. Updated: 11 hours ago. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget does not come close to rectifying the dire straits and circumstances caused by the Chinook and chum fisheries crash on the Kuskokwim and Yukon River drainages. I have written multiple commentaries about the Chinook and chum fisheries crash and subsequent crisis for many Alaska Native communities and fisherwomen and […] The post Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
Here Are 11 Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In Alaska, they’re Truly Nature Magic
Alaska is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and its lakes are no exception. From crystal clear glacial lakes to picturesque mountain lakes, Alaska has something for everyone. Here are 11 of the most beautiful lakes in Alaska, according to our readers:
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
