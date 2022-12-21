ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Peter Alexander’s Home Is Perfect for His Family of 4! Tour the ‘Today’ Host’s Cozy House

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlxln_0jqXpcCM00

Newscaster Peter Alexander has traveled all over the world on assignment, but nothing compares to being at home with his family! The Weekend Today host and his wife, reporter Alison Starling, live just outside of Washington, D.C., with their two daughters, Ava and Emma.

Though Peter and Alison’s jobs are based in Washington, D.C., the pair planted their roots in Arlington, Virginia. It may sound like a lot to drive to another state for work, but the suburb is just a quick 15-minute drive to the nation’s capital. The pair purchased a $1.5 million, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home shortly after it was built in 2008, per the Washingtonian.

The gorgeous property boasts a walk-in closet, a massive living room and a bright red front door that’s hard to miss. Peter and Alison, who wed in 2012, have snapped so many photos of their kids sitting on the front porch of their house. Even on days when his schedule is jam-packed, being at home is at the top of the doting dad’s list.

“My priorities are now just being home, whenever, as often as I can,” he said during a December 2022 interview with Parents. “I’ll take the last flight home just to be able to sleep in my own bed and kiss them, even if they’re already asleep when I get home, or I’ll take the earliest flight in the morning if that allows me to read and put them to bed the night before. I’ll hustle back from anchoring the Today show in time to see my daughter’s soccer game and then my other daughter’s softball game.”

Peter joined the NBC News team in 2004 before he was named a White House correspondent in 2012. The California native became an official cohost of Weekend Today in 2018. His good friend Kristen Welker officially joined the series in 2020. Kristen and her husband, John Hughes, live just a short car ride away from Peter and his family in Washington, D.C. They’ve posted many photos of their families hanging out together on Instagram and melting over Kristen’s adorable baby daughter, Margot.

The longtime pals unveiled NBC’s newest studio in Washington, D.C., in December 2020 during an episode of Weekend Today. Their commutes to work are rather short and both Peter and Kristen love heading home after their weekend shifts to make memories with their little ones whenever possible.

“You just realize that just time is my most valuable resource,” Peter said about bonding with his kids. “I don’t want for things. I want for memories. I’m just trying to make the most of those each day when I can.”

Keep scrolling to see inside Peter and Alison’s home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Closer Weekly

Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is So Precious! Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Adorable Child

Today anchor Kristen Welker is so thankful for her little girl, Margot Lane Welker Hughes! The White House correspondent and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their daughter in June 2021 via surrogate after struggling with fertility. Since becoming parents, they’ve shared the cutest photos of their first child together for all their fans to see.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’

This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
Us Weekly

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘Good Morning America’ Amid Relationship Speculation

Back to their regularly scheduled programming? Good Morning America colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the air on Thursday, December 1, after reports about their relationship made waves. “It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, declared after welcoming viewers with Holmes, 45, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton by her side. “Who's looking forward to the weekend?” […]
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children

The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
MAINE STATE
The List

Days Of Our Lives Star Mary Beth Evans' Heartbreaking Family News

Soap opera star Mary Beth Evans is well-known to fans of the genre, having acted in such shows as "The Bay," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital," and "Days of Our Lives," on which she's played Dr. Kayla Johnson since 1986. Kayla's relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has been considered a supercouple for decades. Over the years, Evans has brought depth to Kayla, who has been poisoned, attacked by a knife-wielding killer, accused of murder, and held hostage, among various other soap tropes, per Soap Central.
People

Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'

Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
soaphub.com

GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Speaks Out On Rory’s Exit

Some thought he was The Hook but poor Officer Rory Cabrera turned out to be a victim of the Port Charles killer on General Hospital. Now, Rory’s portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, is speaking out on his departure from the ABC soap opera. Michael Blake Kruse – Discharged Patient.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Bonds With Kids August, 16, & Andrew, 10, At Disney World: Rare Family Photos

Mariska Hargitay, 58, took in some “Disney magic” with her family while at the Walt Disney World theme park in Florida on Dec. 20. The mom-of-three was at the park to host the Candlelight Procession at the happiest place on earth on Tuesday. “Best ride. Ever,” she captioned one of the clips of her riding the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” rollercoaster. Later, she thanked the park for inviting her to host the special holiday event. “#AboutLastNight Thank you @WaltDisneyWorld for the great honor of hosting the Candlelight Procession. What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition,” Mariska captioned the snapshot.
FLORIDA STATE
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

66K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy