Peter Alexander’s Home Is Perfect for His Family of 4! Tour the ‘Today’ Host’s Cozy House

Newscaster Peter Alexander has traveled all over the world on assignment, but nothing compares to being at home with his family! The Weekend Today host and his wife, reporter Alison Starling, live just outside of Washington, D.C., with their two daughters, Ava and Emma.

Though Peter and Alison’s jobs are based in Washington, D.C., the pair planted their roots in Arlington, Virginia. It may sound like a lot to drive to another state for work, but the suburb is just a quick 15-minute drive to the nation’s capital. The pair purchased a $1.5 million, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home shortly after it was built in 2008, per the Washingtonian.

The gorgeous property boasts a walk-in closet, a massive living room and a bright red front door that’s hard to miss. Peter and Alison, who wed in 2012, have snapped so many photos of their kids sitting on the front porch of their house. Even on days when his schedule is jam-packed, being at home is at the top of the doting dad’s list.

“My priorities are now just being home, whenever, as often as I can,” he said during a December 2022 interview with Parents. “I’ll take the last flight home just to be able to sleep in my own bed and kiss them, even if they’re already asleep when I get home, or I’ll take the earliest flight in the morning if that allows me to read and put them to bed the night before. I’ll hustle back from anchoring the Today show in time to see my daughter’s soccer game and then my other daughter’s softball game.”

Peter joined the NBC News team in 2004 before he was named a White House correspondent in 2012. The California native became an official cohost of Weekend Today in 2018. His good friend Kristen Welker officially joined the series in 2020. Kristen and her husband, John Hughes, live just a short car ride away from Peter and his family in Washington, D.C. They’ve posted many photos of their families hanging out together on Instagram and melting over Kristen’s adorable baby daughter, Margot.

The longtime pals unveiled NBC’s newest studio in Washington, D.C., in December 2020 during an episode of Weekend Today. Their commutes to work are rather short and both Peter and Kristen love heading home after their weekend shifts to make memories with their little ones whenever possible.

“You just realize that just time is my most valuable resource,” Peter said about bonding with his kids. “I don’t want for things. I want for memories. I’m just trying to make the most of those each day when I can.”

Keep scrolling to see inside Peter and Alison’s home.