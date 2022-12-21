Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
County's home inventory up 116%; median price hits $270,000
Citrus County’s housing market mirrored that of the state in November with more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices compared to a year ago. Inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges
Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 16. George Ernest Hall, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bond $500.
Citrus County Chronicle
Those we lost in 2022, part one
Editor’s note: Each year we as a community say goodbye to many of our citizens. War veterans, educators and law men, longtime county natives, friends and neighbors, business people and young people whose lives were cut short, a former county commissioner, several restaurateurs, two couples who died within hours/days of each other, a teenager who “loved life, loved God and was known for her “servant’s heart” and a man who once rescued “Olga the otter” from an alligator — this year we lost a number of people who, whether they were well known or lived quietly, contributed to the fabric of our community, making Citrus County richer and better because they lived among us.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle mid-pursuit
Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man early Tuesday, Dec. 20, after he fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and crashed it during pursuit. During an investigation, deputies discovered that the suspects were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and might be in a stolen vehicle traveling to the area of North Independence Highway and Wilson Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
