Texas State

cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem

When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has repositioned to Port Canaveral and the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, now has four cruise ships sailing from the port. Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral for the 2022-2023 winter season. “We are thrilled...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
TheStreet

More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes

Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Cruises for 2024/25 (Including Norwegian Viva)

Norwegian Cruise Line is allowing for bucket-list travelers to finally be able to mark their calendars for 2024 and 2025. Just in time for the holidays, Norwegian has revealed exciting itineraries to Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska that set sail over the next couple of years. Along with the list...
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Change Families Will Love

A cruise can offer the perfect mix of family togetherness and sending the kids off to the kids' or teenagers' clubs so they can spend time making new friends their own age (allowing for some adult-only time). It's a nice mix where parents get to spend time at the pool, shows, the casino, and maybe a bar or two, knowing that their children are having fun.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…

American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
The Independent

Cruise ship passenger survives 15 hours at sea after falling overboard

A cruise ship passenger managed to survive 15 hours at sea after falling overboard over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US.The unnamed 28-year-old man had been on Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor vessel on a sailing in the Gulf of Mexico when the incident occurred.The alarm was raised by his sister when he failed to return to the bar after going to the toilet on 23 November.Footage from the rescue of the cruise ship passenger last night. Can also be downloaded here: https://t.co/xk0pBnVr1E pic.twitter.com/GK1IXCKlgx— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 25, 2022A full-scale search of the ship commenced, with photos of the man...
LOUISIANA STATE
TravelPulse

Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub

Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. With sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and resort's private island, these all-new rooms, located on the second and third floors of the Sandringham building, feature a spacious balcony complete with a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, privacy curtains and a bistro dining set for alfresco meals together.
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL

