How to Get a Free Royal Caribbean Cruise (Really)
People on cruise ships often talk about what they paid for their trips because prices can vary a lot based on how and when they book. Some people pay less, some pay more, but there's always someone -- usually a lot of people -- surprised when I chime in. "I...
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
Christine Duffy was rejected as a flight attendant. Now, she runs Carnival Cruise Line
When she was a teenager, Christine Duffy dreamed of being a flight attendant. But that career goal was squashed when Pan American Airways rejected her for being too short.
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem
When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has repositioned to Port Canaveral and the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, now has four cruise ships sailing from the port. Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral for the 2022-2023 winter season. “We are thrilled...
More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes
Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Cruises for 2024/25 (Including Norwegian Viva)
Norwegian Cruise Line is allowing for bucket-list travelers to finally be able to mark their calendars for 2024 and 2025. Just in time for the holidays, Norwegian has revealed exciting itineraries to Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska that set sail over the next couple of years. Along with the list...
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
See inside the only cruise line in the world that offers pet-friendly sailings across the Atlantic
If you hate the idea of putting your pet in the cargo hold of a plane, this cruise offers another way to get your animal safely across the Atlantic.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Change Families Will Love
A cruise can offer the perfect mix of family togetherness and sending the kids off to the kids' or teenagers' clubs so they can spend time making new friends their own age (allowing for some adult-only time). It's a nice mix where parents get to spend time at the pool, shows, the casino, and maybe a bar or two, knowing that their children are having fun.
Arctic Blast Could Cancel 5,000 Flights Days Before Christmas
A massive winter storm could halt two-thirds of the nation's flights during the prime holiday travel season.
American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…
American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
Winter storms are canceling flights across U.S. What’s the latest at Florida airports?
If you’re flying out of South Florida ahead of Christmas, be prepared for potential delays — and even cancellations.
Friday flight cancellations top 5,900, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday. There were 5,934 flights canceled after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday,
Cruise ship passenger survives 15 hours at sea after falling overboard
A cruise ship passenger managed to survive 15 hours at sea after falling overboard over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US.The unnamed 28-year-old man had been on Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor vessel on a sailing in the Gulf of Mexico when the incident occurred.The alarm was raised by his sister when he failed to return to the bar after going to the toilet on 23 November.Footage from the rescue of the cruise ship passenger last night. Can also be downloaded here: https://t.co/xk0pBnVr1E pic.twitter.com/GK1IXCKlgx— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 25, 2022A full-scale search of the ship commenced, with photos of the man...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States
Here’s the aerial view of Southwest Florida nearly 3 months after Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL — At 1,000 feet above the ground, Hurricane Ian’s wake of destruction seems endless. Downed trees are scattered like spilled matchsticks. Abandoned boats lie stranded on land. Blue roofs cover thousands of homes, the product of federal emergency assistance after yet another major hurricane made landfall in low-lying Florida.
Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub
Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. With sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and resort's private island, these all-new rooms, located on the second and third floors of the Sandringham building, feature a spacious balcony complete with a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, privacy curtains and a bistro dining set for alfresco meals together.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
