No. 1 Georgia still hungry as defending national champions
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kearis Jackson insists he and his Georgia teammates are not content even after adding this year’s Southeastern Conference championship to last season’s drought-breaking national title. The Bulldogs are motivated to keep winning. In fact, Jackson, a senior wide receiver, insists No. 1 Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Sunday scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia
ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart raves about several Georgia football 2023 signing class position groups
Another year, another elite signing class for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs have already signed 25 prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Eleven of them rate as top-100 overall prospects and give Georgia the No. 2 overall recruiting class. The Bulldogs went all over the country to land prospects,...
9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices
College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark
ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp gives Channel 2 private tour of Governor’s Mansion for holidays
ATLANTA — Georgia’s First Family welcomed Channel 2 Action News for a private tour inside the Buckhead Governor’s Mansion. As they prepare for another holiday at the Governor’s Mansion, Channel 2′s Karyn Greer spoke to First Lady Marty Kemp and First Daughter Amy Porter Kemp about their holiday traditions.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Jonesboro's Devon Rainey program's first ever to sign in early period
The Jonesboro Cardinals celebrated the early signing day of defensive back, wide receiver Devon Rainey as he became the programs first ever player to sign during the early period.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
Sunday Morning Photograph December 25 2022: White Christmas in Atlanta.
Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25 of every year around the world; and it already is a very special day for many people — but when a blanket of fresh snow is on the ground, the day becomes even better to the point where songs and movies have been inspired by what is known as a White Christmas…
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177
The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
wuga.org
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta rapper Offset holds inaugural toy giveaway ahead of Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Offset did not let the cold stop him from providing gifts to children in need Friday. The Migos rapper held the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway. "I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Frigid tonight, flurries possible Monday as we warm above freezing!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Under lots of sunshine, temperatures climbed above the freezing mark across much of North Georgia earlier today. Atlanta topped-out at 37° just before 4 p.m. Now that the sun has set, temperatures are tumbling. Another hard freeze is in the forecast tonight. Actual...
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64
A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
