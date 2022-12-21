Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Sand Hills Express
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
maritime-executive.com
Over U.S. Objections, Turkey Blocks Kazakh Oil Cargoes From Bosporus
The administrative backlog of tankers carrying Kazakh oil at the Bosporus is getting bigger, with no signs that Turkish officials are ready to change a new (and unintentionally disruptive) insurance guarantee policy. Fearing exposure to the nine-figure cleanup costs of a major tanker incident, Turkey now requires all laden tankers...
Canada adds sanctions on Russia, Iran, Myanmar over human rights
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, Iran and Myanmar, citing alleged human rights violations by their governments. The measures included sanctions against 33 current or former senior Russian officials and six entities involved in alleged "systematic human rights violations" against Russian citizens who protested against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Biden admin considering revival of Trump-era policy to place limits on asylum seekers: report
The Biden administration, according to multiple reports, is considering the revival of a Trump-era policy that places limits on which immigrants may claim asylum in America.
Who is Heinrich XIII, the royal at the centre of Germany’s alleged coup?
Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendents of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country’s new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order.The 71-year-old was one of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group planning the alleged putsch who were arrested early on Wednesday in nationwide raids, according to the authorities.The real estate developer has for years publicly advocated the theory that life was better worldwide under monarchy. He stems from House of Reuss, which for centuries ruled over parts of...
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
BBC
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
Climate activists from France and Italy block Mount Blanc tunnel
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French and Italian climate activists on Friday were blocking entrances to the Mont Blanc tunnel in Chamonix on the French side and in Courmayeur on the Italian side to raise awareness about climate change.
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
Renewed violence breaks out in Paris after deadly attack on Kurdish community
Violence broke out for a second day in Paris Saturday after a deadly attack on a Kurdish community center and two businesses. Protesters overturned vehicles, setting some of them on fire, and threw objects at police, who responded with tear gas. Three people were killed in Friday’s attack in the city’s 10th district, with the 69-year-old male suspect saying that he was a racist who hated foreigners, Agence France Presse reported. Protests began soon after the shootings, with demonstrators breaking car windows and setting fires. Violence resumed again on Saturday after a largely peaceful demonstration at the city’s Place de la Republique to...
Israel strips Palestinian-French rights lawyer of Jerusalem residency
Israel has stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and is expected to deport him to France, a legal first that sets a dangerous precedent for other Palestinians with dual nationality in the contested city. Salah Hamouri, 37, had his Jerusalem residency revoked in October 2021...
DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism bulletin
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday warned of a “heightened threat environment” across the country in its latest terrorism advisory bulletin, cautioning that the U.S. could see several acts of violence in the coming months. “Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment —as we...
Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Croatia looked poised on Thursday to join Europe’s 26-nation open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania appeared likely to be kept out because of Austrian concerns over growing unauthorised immigration.
CNBC
United Arab Emirates is ranked as having the best passport in the world
The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
The countries where the State Department warns that travelers risk being wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA's Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to "take precautions" and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the "risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government."
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
Comments / 0