TravelPulse
Cruise Planners Receives Celebrity Cruises' Coveted 'Chairman’s Award'
Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network ended its year with stellar travel sales and the highest recognition from a travel supplier, receiving the distinguished “Chairman’s Award” from Celebrity Cruises. MORE Host Agency & Consortia. “It has been a truly collaborative effort between...
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TravelPulse
How Guanajuato's Tourism Industry is Bouncing Back
Over the course of 2022, tourism in Guanajuato has seen a clear and constant recovery. Guanajuato's Secretary of Tourism, Juan José álvarez Brunel, presented the results of tourism in Guanajuato as well as the areas of opportunity that will allow tourism service providers to strengthen their activity. Guanajuato...
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
Richemont Is Bringing Its TimeVallée Store to the US for the First Time—on a Cruise Ship
Along with fun in the sun and swank amenities, cruises are known for their elegant shopping experiences. Now Richemont is getting in on the action by unveiling a watch boutique on the high seas—and in the US—for the first time. The luxury goods conglomerate partnered with MSC Cruises to take the TimeVallée storefront on its maiden voyage in both the marine industry and in the United States. On Wednesday, the newest ship from the world’s third largest cruise brand was docked in NYC’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal for its official naming ceremony before it headed south to its permanent home port in...
New tech and ocean views: Take a look at MSC's new flagship Seascape
MSC Cruises' new ship, Seascape, will sail its inaugural voyage from the U.S. on Sunday.
tripatini.com
Sicily, Where What’s Not on the Tour Itinerary Is as Important as What Is
It happens all the time with the tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel. I start out expecting to write about the trip itself – in this case, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions"-- and I end up writing about all the things that aren't on the itinerary – what OAT refers to as "learning and discovery." Sure, I wanted to focus on the extensive ruins of the Greeks and Romans from the 8th century BCE; the city market initiated by the Arabs in 900 CE still operates today almost as it did then.
TravelPulse
Winter Weather Plays Havoc With Holiday Air Travel Plans
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec last night ahead of major winter storms. The cancellations add to a series of disruptions that have thrown the holiday travel plans of thousands of Canadians into chaos. "The prolonged and extreme weather events that continue to impact multiple...
‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report
If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway. According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
TravelPulse
SIXT USA Offering 30 Percent Off Car Rentals for Holidays
To celebrate the holiday season, car rental company SIXT USA is offering 30 percent off bookings made before the end of January. As part of the deal, travelers must make their reservations on or before January 31, 2023, for a rental that begins on or before March 31, 2023, with a rental length of 1-27 days.
TravelPulse
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Reveals Opening Date for Mission Ferrari
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has announced the addition of the world’s most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari debuting January 12, 2023. Annual pass holders will have exclusive access to Mission Ferrari beginning January 5, prior to its launch to the general public. First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest...
TravelPulse
Stephanie Linnartz to Step Down from Marriott International
WHY IT RATES: The leadership group for Marriott is about to undergo a major change.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Marriott International announced that long-time executive Stephanie Linnartz has decided to leave the company, effective February 24, 2023. Ms. Linnartz has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Under Armour.
TravelPulse
American Hotel & Lodging Association and HFTP Announce 10-Year Agreement
WHY IT RATES: Hospitality has taken another step toward industry continuity.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Association (HFTP) announced today a 10-year agreement to jointly produce the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI).
This Luxe, Pininfarina-Designed Train Will Take You Through Switzerland’s Breathtaking Landscapes
Imagine exploring Switzerland’s beautiful, snow-covered landscapes from the comfort of a luxury train. Well, the Montreux Oberland Bernese (MOB) Railway Company is about to make that dream a reality. The Swiss outfit is launching a lavish locomotive that will take travelers to the breathtaking destinations of Montreux, Gstaad and Interlaken. The Goldenpass Express train, which first debuted in 2020, has been completely redesigned by Pininfarina. The Italian design firm creates in all different fields, but is best known for producing bonkers hypercars. The all-electric Battista, for example, is currently the world’s fastest street-legal vehicle. The new train, which will begin the new...
TravelPulse
How to Celebrate the Holidays When Your Travel Plans Go Awry
Chances are, if you’ve been planning to travel this winter holiday, you’ve been impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, which is affecting millions of people across the northern part of the continental United States. So what do you do if the worst happens: your flight is canceled, the roads...
TravelPulse
Now Open: The New Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel
Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel is now open. The property is in a prime location, nestled in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The oceanfront resort offers a sophisticated and relaxing atmosphere as well as RIU's signature All-Inclusive service. There are new and upgraded features for guests at the hotel as well. These...
TravelPulse
Five Things To Know About Traveling To Jamaica
Jamaica is an excellent Caribbean destination celebrated for its beautiful beaches, lush jungles, mountains, food, and vast culture. However, before traveling to this fabulous island, it is essential to consider a few things first. Here are five things to remember for those planning to visit Jamaica this winter. Currency. Although...
