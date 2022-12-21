This year’s Christmas will be a very special one for members of the royal family. It’s the first holiday the House of Windsor will celebrate without their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The family will undoubtedly commemorate the occasion by remembering Christmases past with the queen, and King Charles III’s first Christmas address will be the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the long-reigning monarch. King Charles’ address will air on TV in the United Kingdom tomorrow, and the site of the pre-taped message adds special significance to the occasion.

