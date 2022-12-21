ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

King Charles III’s First Christmas Address Will Have Special Significance for This Reason

This year’s Christmas will be a very special one for members of the royal family. It’s the first holiday the House of Windsor will celebrate without their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The family will undoubtedly commemorate the occasion by remembering Christmases past with the queen, and King Charles III’s first Christmas address will be the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the long-reigning monarch. King Charles’ address will air on TV in the United Kingdom tomorrow, and the site of the pre-taped message adds special significance to the occasion.
TravelPulse

Nexion Canada Named Canada Account Of The Year By Celebrity

Nexion Canada was named ‘Canada Account of the Year’ by Celebrity Cruises as the “relaxed luxury” cruise brand recognized its top performing North American travel partners for the year based on “overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts driving increased consumer awareness.”
TravelPulse

Playa Brings Jewel Resorts to the Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts has expanded its Jewel Resorts brand with the addition of the two new Jewel Resorts in the Dominican Republic. Opening on Dec. 21, 2022, Jewel Punta Cana will be the first ever Jewel resort in the Dominican Republic. The 620-room all-ages resort is located 35 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport on the palm-fringed Uvero Alto Beach.

