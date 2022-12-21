Read full article on original website
Porter Airlines prepares to shake up its passenger experiance
Porter Airlines is preparing to update its passenger experience as it gets ready to take its new aircraft. Porter E2-195 climbing out over Toronto – Rendering, Embraer. The airline currently operates the De Havilland Dash 8-400, with it due to open up new markets when it commences flying the Embraer E195-E2. This addition will add a 132-seater aircraft to the fleet, with the airline holding orders for 50 of the type.
TravelPulse
Porter Welcomes First Two Embraer E195-E2 Jets
The first two of 50 Embraer E195-E2 jets ordered by Porter Airlines have been delivered in a ceremony at Embraer's headquarters in Brazil. The airline’s new E195-E2 fleet will launch a new economy product that Porter says “aims to challenge the economy offering of every North American airline, with a new level of generosity and thoughtful service not seen in contemporary economy air travel.”
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
TravelPulse
Air Canada & Cirque du Soleil Renew Partnership
Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil have announced the renewal of an exclusive partnership that will see AC continue as the official airline for Big Top and Arena shows in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia through December 2024. "Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil are two iconic Quebec organizations...
TravelPulse
Delta Air Lines to Restart Flights to Havana, Cuba
Delta Air Lines announced it would resume service to Havana, Cuba, in Spring 2023. The carrier revealed it would operate with two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport to Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, starting on April 10, 2023. Customers interested in traveling to the Cuban capital should refer to the U.S. Embassy website for details on requirements.
Airline overbooks flight, splits up family and makes children fly across the Atlantic separately
Robbie and Sarah Kitchen expected their family summer holiday to Florida to be a dream trip after Covid and a health scare.The family of five from Dundonald in Northern Ireland had originally planned to visit the Sunshine State in 2020, but Covid put paid to the plan. Then Robbie was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent months undergoing treatment before being given the all clear.Finally, by June 2022 they were packed and ready to fly from their local airport, Belfast City. They had a confirmed booking on Aer Lingus to London Heathrow, with a transfer to Virgin Atlantic for...
TravelPulse
Nexion Canada Named Canada Account Of The Year By Celebrity
Nexion Canada was named ‘Canada Account of the Year’ by Celebrity Cruises as the “relaxed luxury” cruise brand recognized its top performing North American travel partners for the year based on “overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts driving increased consumer awareness.”
