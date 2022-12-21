Most investors know just how great of a stock Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been over the last five-plus decades. Led by legendary investor Warren Buffett, who at 92 years old still runs the company, the stock has soundly beaten the market in just about every year since 1965. 2022 is one of these years where Berkshire stock is showing its prowess, easily outperforming the struggling S&P 500, which first entered bear market territory in June.

