SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Deanne M. Wertin, 56, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the Office of Systems Integration and Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Wertin has been Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency since 2018. She was Chief Operating Officer at Social Interest Solutions from 2015 to 2017. She was Chief Operations Officer at M Corp from 2013 to 2015. Wertin was Senior Vice President of Operations at the Walz Group from 2011 to 2014 and Chief Executive Officer at Maximus Consulting Services Inc. from 2006 to 2010. Wertin was Managing Director at KPMG Consulting from 1997 to 2006. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,376. Wertin is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO