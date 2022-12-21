Lady Pirates too much for the Lady Wildcats

The visiting Washburn Lady Pirates ran out to first quarter lead and never trailed at Clinch on Thursday evening in middle school action, defeating the Lady Wildcats 36-13.

Washburn two quick three pointers to start the game and led 12-4 after the first quarter. Lora Couch scored all four points for Clinch. The Lady Wildcats committed nine fouls in the period, which put Washburn at the free throw line for 15 first-half attempts.

The Wildcats only managed to score 4 points in the second quarter, all by Couch. They trailed at the half 25-8.

The Lady Wildcats scored five points in the second half and the game ended 36-13.

Lora Couch was in double-figures with 10 points. Belle Mallory had two points and Brianna Bloomer had one.

All photos by Randy Ball.