Washburn, TN

Lady Pirates too much for the Lady Wildcats

By By Randy Ball
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

The visiting Washburn Lady Pirates ran out to first quarter lead and never trailed at Clinch on Thursday evening in middle school action, defeating the Lady Wildcats 36-13.

Washburn two quick three pointers to start the game and led 12-4 after the first quarter. Lora Couch scored all four points for Clinch. The Lady Wildcats committed nine fouls in the period, which put Washburn at the free throw line for 15 first-half attempts.

The Wildcats only managed to score 4 points in the second quarter, all by Couch. They trailed at the half 25-8.

The Lady Wildcats scored five points in the second half and the game ended 36-13.

Lora Couch was in double-figures with 10 points. Belle Mallory had two points and Brianna Bloomer had one.

All photos by Randy Ball.

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

