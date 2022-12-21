Read full article on original website
The Hypothetical 2024 Marvel Studios Release Calendar, V4
Just ahead of September’s D23, we rolled out V3 of The Hypothetical 2024 Marvel Studios Release Calendar. Kevin Feige did nothing to change the outlook during D23, but quite a bit of shuffling has gone on since then that needs to be accounted for and so we present V4!
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 1, Cyclops
The First X-Man No character took it on the chin harder during Fox’s reign of terror with the X-Men than Scott Summers. The original trilogy sideline James Marsden‘s version and the Simon Kinberg films reduced him to a guy who just screamed an awful lot. A properly planned out X-Men franchise within a franchise should take Scott Summers on a 10-year arc from Xavier’s yes-man to a controversial mutant revolutionary. Anything less is doing the character yet another disservice.
Sarah Booth Talks ‘Three Pines’, Representation, and Imposter Syndrome (Exclusive)
Amazon Prime’s Three Pines, which recently completed its first season, has already climbed to the number-one spot on the streaming service’s platform. Based on Louise Penny’s wildly successful Inspector Gamache mystery series, the TV adaptation has received rave reviews globally. We sat down with actress Sarah Booth to discuss her role as Yvette Nichol and the show’s rising success.
