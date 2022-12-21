Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Florida Humanities Council invites applications for community projects
The Florida Humanities Council invites applications from Florida nonprofit organizations for the planning and implementation of public humanities projects related to Florida or of interest to local communities. The council’s Community Project Grants support an array of public humanities programming that encourage community engagement in and with the humanities, defined...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
California received the most foundation grant dollars in 2020-21
Organizations in California received more foundation grant dollars than those in any other state in 2020 and 2021, followed by those in New York, a report from Foundation Source finds. A two-year snapshot of foundation grantmaking activities, The 2021 Generosity Barometer found that nonprofit organizations in California received 9,855 grants...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cal Wellness announces $16.9 million in grants and impact investments
The California Wellness Foundation has announced $9.9 million in fourth-quarter grants and $7 million in impact investments to advance racial and environmental justice and health equity in California. The foundation awarded 46 grants across its four Advancing Wellness portfolios, focusing on a wide range of issues including civic engagement in...
Comments / 0