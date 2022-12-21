ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Related
KYTV

Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
THV11

Winter weather in Arkansas could bring health risks

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With cold weather on the horizon for Arkansas, I bet all of us wish we were set up somewhere warm— unfortunately, we've got some freezing temps to look forward to. Dennis Cavanaugh and the team at the National Weather Service's Little Rock Forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: State’s December mallard estimate highest since 2018

LITTLE ROCK – Despite challenging weather conditions that delayed flights for a week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission waterfowl staff last week completed its December 2022 aerial waterfowl surveys for the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (Delta), the Arkansas River Valley and southwestern Arkansas, with the report issued this week by Luke Naylor, the AGFC chief of wildlife management. The big news is that while mallard numbers in the Delta were about 100,000 below the 2009-2022 long-term December average, the 480,846 mallards estimated were the most since 2018.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

State offers details about South Arkansas' recent bear hunt

With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in South Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from December 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well. Preliminary results from the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

A new club in the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
ARKANSAS STATE
kogt.com

Entergy Offers Winter Storm Advice

– The National Weather Service predicts frigid Arctic air and strong winds will impact most of our service area this week. Customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas should experience freezing temperatures later in the week through the weekend. Customers should prepare now, remain safe. Being prepared can help keep...
TEXAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Cotton sees historically strong and volatile prices for 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. — Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres. 2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare

ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ARKANSAS STATE

