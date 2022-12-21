Read full article on original website
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
Winter weather in Arkansas could bring health risks
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With cold weather on the horizon for Arkansas, I bet all of us wish we were set up somewhere warm— unfortunately, we've got some freezing temps to look forward to. Dennis Cavanaugh and the team at the National Weather Service's Little Rock Forecast...
Power outages largely restored in NWA, River Valley
UPDATE: Many outages in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have been restored as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23. Less than 50 remain in these areas, according to poweroutage.us. NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative […]
South Arkansas plumbing supply company highlights ways to protect pipes from winter freeze
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures across Southern Arkansas are steadily dropping below freezing so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to make sure your home is winterized. John Desso, Branch Manager of Falk Plumbing Supply, tells us last-minute ways to make sure you don’t have frozen or...
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: State’s December mallard estimate highest since 2018
LITTLE ROCK – Despite challenging weather conditions that delayed flights for a week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission waterfowl staff last week completed its December 2022 aerial waterfowl surveys for the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (Delta), the Arkansas River Valley and southwestern Arkansas, with the report issued this week by Luke Naylor, the AGFC chief of wildlife management. The big news is that while mallard numbers in the Delta were about 100,000 below the 2009-2022 long-term December average, the 480,846 mallards estimated were the most since 2018.
State offers details about South Arkansas' recent bear hunt
With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in South Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from December 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well. Preliminary results from the...
A new club in the Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
Entergy Offers Winter Storm Advice
– The National Weather Service predicts frigid Arctic air and strong winds will impact most of our service area this week. Customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas should experience freezing temperatures later in the week through the weekend. Customers should prepare now, remain safe. Being prepared can help keep...
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Cotton sees historically strong and volatile prices for 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. — Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres. 2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
Arkansans looking to protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to drop
While the temperatures outside are dropping - the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare
ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
Why Arkansans may have seen a spike in their natural gas bill this month
ARKANSAS, USA — With cold weather on the way, some people might be tempted to crank up their home heating up. Though some Summit Utilities customers have been a bit more hesitant to reach for the thermostat after seeing a recent hike in their bill. Lori Murillo explained that...
