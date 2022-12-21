Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow. FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray was in Chicago on Friday, where sea smoke was rising, creating an eerie landscape in Chicagoland. Lake Michigan water temperatures were hovering around 40 degrees while the air temperature was 5 below zero. As the relatively warm water evaporates, it quickly condenses in the frigid air into a thin layer of steam. “All of those winds kicking up, it’s (looks) like a giant hot tub,” Ray said. Sea smoke gets its “Arctic” moniker because it is most commonly seen in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO