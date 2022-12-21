Read full article on original website
Related
constructiondive.com
Commercial real estate downturn to slow construction starts in 2023
Total U.S. construction starts will drop 3% when adjusted for inflation to clock in at $1.08 trillion next year, according to the 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook. The report pegs commercial starts, such as retail, office, warehouse and hotel projects, to fall 13% in 2023 when adjusted for inflation, led by pullbacks in the warehouse and office sectors.
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
iheart.com
Lumber Prices...What’s Driving the Fall?
Lumber prices, a vital barometer of the state of the US economy, are down 60% on the year. What’s the source of the pressure on lumber prices, and what can that tell investors about the outlook for the economy?. The housing market remains a mess - but it does...
New York Post
Contracts for homes in the Hamptons fall by 50%
New York’s tony Hamptons market is seeing a massive decline in new contracts as interest rates remain at an all-time high. Low inventory is one of the leading causes of the falling contracts – which fell more than 50% last month from a year ago, according to a new report by Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel.
Online Prices Fall 1.9% in November, the Steepest Annual Drop Since May 2020
Online prices in November dropped 1.9% year over year, the steepest annual drop in 31 months since May 2020, Adobe data found. November online prices were down 3.2% compared with October, according to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI), which measures inflation online. November marks the third month in row of online price declines compared to last year. Fifteen out of 18 categories that Adobe tracked saw price decreases in November compared to last month. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September. November’s drop in online prices was largely driven by heavy discounting during Thanksgiving week and Cyber Monday. Prices...
Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago: video
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow. FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray was in Chicago on Friday, where sea smoke was rising, creating an eerie landscape in Chicagoland. Lake Michigan water temperatures were hovering around 40 degrees while the air temperature was 5 below zero. As the relatively warm water evaporates, it quickly condenses in the frigid air into a thin layer of steam. “All of those winds kicking up, it’s (looks) like a giant hot tub,” Ray said. Sea smoke gets its “Arctic” moniker because it is most commonly seen in...
dcd.com
Construction Employment Grows in 268 of 358 Metro Areas From November 2021 to 2022 as Demand Outpaces Labor Supply in Some Markets
Construction employment increased in 268 of 358 metro areas between November 2021 and November 2022, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government employment data. Association officials said the job gains likely would have been higher but that many contractors report that demand for new projects is outpacing the availability of workers in many parts of the country.
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the US has asked its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggle in the subzero conditions of winter storm Elliott, which has left more than 1.7 million customers without power in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25 December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users were also...
Now Might Be a Good Time to Rent Rather Than Buy a Home
For most of the pandemic, renters had it just as bad as home buyers, with rents soaring in sync with home prices. But good news is starting to emerge for renters. Apartment rents slid 0.59% in November, according to RealPage, which provides services for owners of rental properties. That annualizes...
dcd.com
Construction Employment Increases in 28 States Between October and November, While 42 States Add Jobs since November 2021
Construction employment climbed in 38 states from October to November and 42 states added construction jobs during the past 12 months, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the new employment data shows demand remains strong for the industry as contractors continue to search for even more workers to hire.
dcd.com
ABC: Florida and Arizona Are the Best States for Construction
For the fourth time, Florida claimed the top spot in Associated Builders and Contractors’ eighth annual Merit Shop Scorecard, a ranking of all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on policies and programs that strengthen career pathways in construction, encourage workforce development and advocate for fair and open competition on taxpayer-funded construction projects.
Comments / 0