The 5 Women Pictured Above Took A Nice Long Ride To Go Steal From A Store And Are Now Facing An Even Longer Ride In Jail. I wonder sometimes if folks who choose to cross state lines to commit a crime know that the whole "cops stop at the border" thing you see in the movies, doesn't really work in real life and law enforcement will pursue you until you're caught.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO