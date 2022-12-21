Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County. “We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
magnoliareporter.com
Man receives probation for striking child
Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia. The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need
Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. History and facts of the candy cane. The candy cane is one of...
ktalnews.com
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Attorney General Paxton...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts
What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
ktoy1047.com
SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages
Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
5 Arrested After Chase, Stole $6K In Items From Texas Beauty Store
The 5 Women Pictured Above Took A Nice Long Ride To Go Steal From A Store And Are Now Facing An Even Longer Ride In Jail. I wonder sometimes if folks who choose to cross state lines to commit a crime know that the whole "cops stop at the border" thing you see in the movies, doesn't really work in real life and law enforcement will pursue you until you're caught.
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
ktoy1047.com
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Arrests
Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
bossierpress.com
SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott
SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
Comments / 0