City Manager appoints AMI director, interim Revenue director

SAVANNAH (Dec. 21) – Today, City Manager Joseph A. Melder announced the appointment of Terri Harrison, the City’s current Revenue director, as director of Advanced Metering Infrastructure effective Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Harrison’s new role will focus on oversight and implementation of the City’s $15 million project that will see all water meters upgraded to new, advanced meters over the next several years. She brings with her more than 16 years of executive-level leadership experience to the role.

“The transition of the City’s aged metering system to advanced metering technology is a key strategic goal that requires the right leader to oversee the project,” said City Manager Joseph A. Melder. “Terri Harrison is uniquely qualified to oversee this $15 million initiative through the combination of extensive experience at an executive level and direct knowledge of the City’s metering and billing processes. I look forward to Terri’s work to bring this meaningful initiative to fruition.”

While the City conducts a search for a new Revenue director, Dr. Jennifer Blalock, the City’s learning and organizational development manager, will serve as the interim director of Revenue. Once a new director is selected, Blalock will return to her role in the Office of Human Resources.

