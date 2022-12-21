Read full article on original website
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather
TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Homes for the holidays: Pet Alliance nears capacity as holiday season pet adoptions dip
SANFORD, Fla. — Pets up for adoption at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are running out of time to find a home for the holidays. Shelter officials said due to increasing costs on everything from food to housing, there’s been a decrease in the number of animals adopted from the shelter this holiday season. That’s causing the shelter to operate near capacity.
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
Winter Haven Police Searching For Walmart ‘Baseball Card’ Thief
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man who they say strolls into Walmart and steals baseball cards. “Not once, not twice, but caught on camera three times. Winter Haven Police need help to identify the man in the below
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
The top industries and employers in the Lakeland metro area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Lakeland metro area with this guide to local businesses.
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Downtown Board Approves Design of 7-Story Oak Street Complex
A proposal to replace the city block that contains the Oak Street parking lot with 200 apartments and townhomes, 420 parking places and 1,600 square feet of commercial space represents “the first residential project in Lakeland — in Polk County — that has this density and structured parking built in.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
