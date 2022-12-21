ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
Homes for the holidays: Pet Alliance nears capacity as holiday season pet adoptions dip

SANFORD, Fla. — Pets up for adoption at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are running out of time to find a home for the holidays. Shelter officials said due to increasing costs on everything from food to housing, there’s been a decrease in the number of animals adopted from the shelter this holiday season. That’s causing the shelter to operate near capacity.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Downtown Board Approves Design of 7-Story Oak Street Complex

A proposal to replace the city block that contains the Oak Street parking lot with 200 apartments and townhomes, 420 parking places and 1,600 square feet of commercial space represents “the first residential project in Lakeland — in Polk County — that has this density and structured parking built in.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
