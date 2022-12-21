Prepare for the First Cold Snap of the Winter

August Vernon, director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management, said that there are three things people can do to be prepared for exceptionally cold temperatures and the possibility of snow and ice over the holidays.

Make sure you have a plan in case of power outages or other storm-related emergencies, know how to access accurate weather information if your power is out and have an emergency kit of non-perishable food, medication and other necessary supplies.

Vernon said that he doesn’t want to panic people, but he does urge them to prepare.

To help ensure you are ready for winter weather, emergency management officials suggest keeping at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food, along with fresh batteries for weather radios and flashlights. Be sure to dress warmly by wearing multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

In addition:

Limit your time outside

Bring pets inside and keep salt from their paws

Check your vehicle’s battery, tires and coolant

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Insulate exposed pipes

When using alternative heating sources be sure you know how to safely operate them. It’s especially important to properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning; and never burn charcoal indoors. It’s also important to keep a fire extinguisher on hand.

If you must travel during bad weather, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles. If driving on snow- or ice-covered roadways, reduce your speed. If conditions worsen, pull off the highway and remain in your vehicle. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter. You should also store an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes a scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and a road map.

More information on overall emergency preparedness can be found online at www.ReadyForsyth.org.