The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.

24 DAYS AGO