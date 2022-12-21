ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4

Roasting Prime Rib like a Chef

‘Tis the season for good eatin’! Prime Rib is a fan favorite during the holidays but it can be tricky to cook it right. It can be easy to get intimidated and mess up a piece of meat as high end as this one. Fortunately, Chef Austin Buhler of Buhler’s Gourmet and chef of Central Valley Cafe shares his secrets to the perfect roast.
WJLA

Holiday cookie cavalcade with Chef Brian Theis!

7NewsDC — The sweet scents and tastes of the holidays are all around, and one of our favorites is a fresh batch of cookies from the oven. Chef and author Brian Theis joined us with festive recipes for your holiday cookie cavalcade.
The West Virginia Daily News

Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole

Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Colorful Clearwater

Christmas Is What We Make of It

Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
Florence Carmela

Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
Delish

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.

