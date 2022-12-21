Read full article on original website
Roasting Prime Rib like a Chef
‘Tis the season for good eatin’! Prime Rib is a fan favorite during the holidays but it can be tricky to cook it right. It can be easy to get intimidated and mess up a piece of meat as high end as this one. Fortunately, Chef Austin Buhler of Buhler’s Gourmet and chef of Central Valley Cafe shares his secrets to the perfect roast.
WJLA
Holiday cookie cavalcade with Chef Brian Theis!
7NewsDC — The sweet scents and tastes of the holidays are all around, and one of our favorites is a fresh batch of cookies from the oven. Chef and author Brian Theis joined us with festive recipes for your holiday cookie cavalcade.
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
The Best Hot Plates Can Easily Do What Your Regular Stovetop Cannot, According to Chefs
With all this in mind, there’s no denying this kitchen gadget’s versatility—and if you want one of your own, Well+Good consulted three experts for their recommendations for the best hot plates. This induction hot plate from Zavor Pro comes with the recommendation of chef-instructor of culinary arts...
intheknow.com
Here are which pasta shapes to pair with which sauces, according to an Italian chef
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Joey Skladany is an In The Know cooking...
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Chef and Food Network host Kardea Brown shares recipes from her brand-new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
