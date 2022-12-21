Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
wuga.org
Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity
With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
Monroe Local News
Update: Hwy 138 has now been re-opened
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21, 2022) At 10:15 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 138 is shut down at Nunnally Drive due to a crash involving a semi truck. WCFR is on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy 138 at...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Inmate walks away from work detail, Hall County Sheriff's Office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday afternoon. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 3:10 p.m. at his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
accesswdun.com
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
fox5atlanta.com
Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
Forsyth County Blotter: Drugs, aggravated battery among reported arrests
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. Forsyth County Blotter: Drugs, aggravated battery among reported arrests. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:
Man killed during Gwinnett road rage incident was beloved bar manager
A man who was shot and killed Monday during a road rage incident outside Will Henry’s Tavern in Gwinnett County was identified by coworkers as the bar and restaurant’s manager.
fox5atlanta.com
GGC professor suggests self-checkout lanes to blame for his shoplifting bust
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - A criminal justice professor busted for shoplifting suggested in a lawsuit other factors are to blame for his criminal troubles. The FOX 5 I-Team first reported last year about the arrest of Dr. Bruce Carroll, who also happened to be the faculty chair for the Criminal Justice program at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver
Dominic Lovett - the SEC's sixth-leading receiver - announced that he will be transferring to Georgia.
