ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity

With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Hwy 138 has now been re-opened

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21, 2022) At 10:15 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 138 is shut down at Nunnally Drive due to a crash involving a semi truck. WCFR is on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy 138 at...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate walks away from work detail, Hall County Sheriff's Office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday afternoon. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 3:10 p.m. at his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy