Habersham County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Inmate walks away from work detail, Hall County Sheriff's Office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday afternoon. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 3:10 p.m. at his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Government to limit compactor site hours

In preparation ahead of projected severe winter weather, Hall County Government will limit compactor site hours on Friday. The compactor sites were originally scheduled to operate a full day on Friday but now will operate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. through Saturday. “With temperatures dropping substantially Thursday evening and expected...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Cold closes campus: UGA staffers are off until the new year

The University of Georgia is closed on what was supposed to have been the last day for UGA staff to report for work. University president Jere Morehead pulled the plug on normal operations in advance of the cold and windy weather that is in the forecast for today. University staff...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Portion of busy Alpharetta road closed as crews repair broken water pipe

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Alpharetta will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair broken water pipes, officials announced. According to officials, Fulton County Water Services advised Alpharetta officials that a section of Marietta Street between Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway will be closed.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another. Speaking at the Forsyth County...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust

Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air

The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
ATHENS, GA

