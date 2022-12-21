Read full article on original website
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
Inmate walks away from work detail, Hall County Sheriff's Office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday afternoon. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 3:10 p.m. at his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Hall County Government to limit compactor site hours
In preparation ahead of projected severe winter weather, Hall County Government will limit compactor site hours on Friday. The compactor sites were originally scheduled to operate a full day on Friday but now will operate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. through Saturday. “With temperatures dropping substantially Thursday evening and expected...
“His mother did try to get him out:” 22-year-old dies in Barrow County house fire
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Emergency Services confirmed Amir Rohoman, 22, died in a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters arrived at the home on Tanner Bridge Circle just before 8:45 in the morning. They say when they pulled up, the home’s roof was collapsing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Cold closes campus: UGA staffers are off until the new year
The University of Georgia is closed on what was supposed to have been the last day for UGA staff to report for work. University president Jere Morehead pulled the plug on normal operations in advance of the cold and windy weather that is in the forecast for today. University staff...
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Portion of busy Alpharetta road closed as crews repair broken water pipe
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Alpharetta will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair broken water pipes, officials announced. According to officials, Fulton County Water Services advised Alpharetta officials that a section of Marietta Street between Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway will be closed.
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
22-year-old dies after getting trapped in house fire, Barrow County officials say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old man is dead after getting trapped in a house fire in Barrow County Thursday. Firefighters were called to the structure fire along Tanners Bridge Circle at 8:30 a.m. Crews were tending to another house fire call when they rerouted to the fire in Bethlehem.
County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another. Speaking at the Forsyth County...
Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust
Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air
The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
