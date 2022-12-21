ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

