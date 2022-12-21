ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wfmynews2.com

The hefty cost of Christmas dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is coming for your Christmas feast. According to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Christmas dinner staples will cost you more this year across the board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
petapixel.com

Hackers Used Amazon Ring Cameras to Livestream ‘Swatting’ Attacks

Two men have been charged with hacking Amazon Ring cameras and using the devices to livestream “swatting attacks” in a nationwide spree. Kya Christian Nelson, from Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew McCarty from Charlotte, North Carolina, were charged with conspiracy to access computers without authorization on Monday.
RACINE, WI
wfmynews2.com

Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New photos released of missing Cornelius girl

The FBI released two new photos to help in the search of an 11-year-old girl. Community residents say they're praying and looking for Madalina Cojocari as they try to celebrate holiday season. New photos released of missing Cornelius girl. The FBI released two new photos to help in the search...
CORNELIUS, NC
Washington Examiner

Madalina Cojocari missing: Haunting last footage of 11-year-old girl released by FBI

The FBI Charlotte office released footage of missing girl Madalina Cojocari, 11, where she was last seen exiting a school bus two days before her mother said she saw her last. Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. However, the 20-second footage shared on Tuesday afternoon shows the girl exiting a school bus with three other students at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Passengers making due at CLT airport

Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly. Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
CHARLOTTE, NC

