Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Charlotte father of three hoping for a second miracle this Christmas following ALS diagnosis
His wife says "Derek is still daddy" despite the enormous challenges he suddenly faces. A Charlotte area family is hoping for a miracle this Christmas after a devastating diagnosis for a young father of three. But the family says they may be shut out from their best hope for help...
Charlotte Stories
Local Charlotte Church’s Viral Christmas Video Is Perfect Reminder To Be Thankful – Even in 2022
With 2022 leaving many people feeling a ton of stress, anxiety, and fear, one local Charlotte church’s viral video is fighting those feelings with a simple message – be grateful for what we have. Forest Hill’s creative team originally produced the video in 2016 and released on Facebook...
The hefty cost of Christmas dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is coming for your Christmas feast. According to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Christmas dinner staples will cost you more this year across the board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
9-year-old cancer patient collects toys for kids spending Christmas in the hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmer Goforth knows exactly what the patients at Hemby Children's Hospital are going through. "I didn't get to spend Christmas at home," Palmer said. "Because I had cancer." With his mom by his side, Palmer shared stories about his time at Hemby Children's Hospital. His experiences...
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
Hackers Used Amazon Ring Cameras to Livestream ‘Swatting’ Attacks
Two men have been charged with hacking Amazon Ring cameras and using the devices to livestream “swatting attacks” in a nationwide spree. Kya Christian Nelson, from Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew McCarty from Charlotte, North Carolina, were charged with conspiracy to access computers without authorization on Monday.
Chef to push culinary envelope with latest restaurant in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart is set to elevate fine dining in Charlotte. His restaurant Counter- opens today in west Charlotte, ending months of construction-related delays. It is at 2001 W. Morehead St. and part of the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project. “This means that we can finally be...
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
New photos released of missing Cornelius girl
The FBI released two new photos to help in the search of an 11-year-old girl. Community residents say they're praying and looking for Madalina Cojocari as they try to celebrate holiday season. New photos released of missing Cornelius girl. The FBI released two new photos to help in the search...
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
Mecklenburg County extends hours at multiple shelters for cold holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — Shelters throughout Mecklenburg County have adjusted their hours and capacity in response to the power outage and freezing temperatures expected this holiday weekend. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are collaborating to...
Mecklenburg County gearing up to help homeless during freezing temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the arctic air rolls into our area tomorrow, people are looking for a way to stay warm. Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope have warming shelters open right now. And just announced late Thursday night – Block Love Charlotte will also open...
Madalina Cojocari missing: Haunting last footage of 11-year-old girl released by FBI
The FBI Charlotte office released footage of missing girl Madalina Cojocari, 11, where she was last seen exiting a school bus two days before her mother said she saw her last. Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. However, the 20-second footage shared on Tuesday afternoon shows the girl exiting a school bus with three other students at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Flight cancellations force CLT, national travelers to scramble
Thousands of Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations.
Passengers making due at CLT airport
Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly. Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly.
Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty...
