The FBI Charlotte office released footage of missing girl Madalina Cojocari, 11, where she was last seen exiting a school bus two days before her mother said she saw her last. Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. However, the 20-second footage shared on Tuesday afternoon shows the girl exiting a school bus with three other students at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.

