Marlins fans want moves, and it's hard to blame them, considering what the Mets, Phillies and Braves have done this Hot Stove season. Missing out on center fielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Josh Bell hurts. Not only would they have brought lefty bats (Bell is a switch-hitter) to a right-handed-heavy lineup, but they also would have filled holes at positions of need on short-term deals. Contracts that last for a decade or more and require a substantial amount of money are more likely to mortgage a smaller market's ability to improve future rosters.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO