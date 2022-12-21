Read full article on original website
MLB
The best baseball players born on Christmas
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. It’s fitting that Christmas Day gifted us with three Hall of Fame players. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for December 25:. 1) Rickey...
MLB
Are the Twins likely to trade the AL batting champ?
The Twins entered this offseason with plenty of money and a relatively depleted farm system -- with that in mind, it’s safe to say that free agency didn’t prove fruitful for the organization, which not only missed on bringing back Carlos Correa but also acquired only Christian Vázquez and Joey Gallo in addition to its earlier trade for Kyle Farmer.
MLB
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
MLB
Thoughts on Giants contract strategies, DeSclafani
Here are three Giants things I’ve been thinking about as 2022 comes to a close:. There are still so many unanswered questions about what exactly caused the Giants to abruptly pull out of their 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa. The Giants have not publicly commented on...
MLB
22 biggest reasons baseball was the best in 2022
Baseball delivered in a big way in 2022 -- as it always does. It was a season that strengthened the resumes of stars and introduced impactful rookies who quickly joined those ranks. We marveled at milestone chases and witnessed historic firsts. The postseason was spectacular. In short, baseball was the best, yet again. Here are 22 of the biggest stories of the 2022 season.
MLB
Phillies prepare for 2023 MLB changes
PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball is making changes ahead of the 2023 season. It has been interesting to hear the Phillies talk about them, because everybody will be affected. Here are thoughts on three of them:. 1. Pick up the pace, dude. The pitch clock will be a focus for...
MLB
New year thoughts: Helton, Blackmon and Rockies' hot stove
DENVER -- The Rockies haven't made a major splash since last spring’s signing of Kris Bryant and contract extensions to Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon. And they are acknowledging with increasing frequency that this winter is as much about protecting the future as bolstering the current roster. So I’m...
MLB
4 reasons to believe in the 2023 Mariners
SEATTLE -- Patience is the word of the hour as the Mariners prepare for what could be a holiday hibernation. It’s perhaps not what fans want to hear, especially with the free agent frenzy recently, but Seattle’s front office recognizes its needs, and its transparency in outlining them typically leads to transactions.
MLB
Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?
HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
MLB
Conforto agrees to 2-year deal with Giants (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Three days after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa collapsed, the Giants pivoted to the best remaining hitter on the free-agent market, agreeing to a two-year, $36 million deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, a source told MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand on Friday. Bob Nightengale of USA Today was first to report the agreement, which has an opt-out after the first year.
MLB
3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023
CHICAGO -- The Cubs spent much of the last two years keeping an eye on the future as the franchise underwent a dramatic roster overhaul. This offseason, the front office has stepped up spending as it tries to construct a competitive club, while the kids keep climbing up the farm system.
MLB
Where does Miami fit in with FA and trade market?
Marlins fans want moves, and it's hard to blame them, considering what the Mets, Phillies and Braves have done this Hot Stove season. Missing out on center fielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Josh Bell hurts. Not only would they have brought lefty bats (Bell is a switch-hitter) to a right-handed-heavy lineup, but they also would have filled holes at positions of need on short-term deals. Contracts that last for a decade or more and require a substantial amount of money are more likely to mortgage a smaller market's ability to improve future rosters.
MLB
Inbox: How will Cleveland solve middle-infield puzzle?
CLEVELAND -- What better way to celebrate the holidays than opening a Guardians Inbox?. What is your grade on the Guardians offseason? Also, do you see a trade that could include Will Benson? He doesn’t seem to fit with the direction of the team moving forward. Thanks! -- @BrianLSnyder216.
MLB
Hoerner sees Swanson addition as 'awesome step' for Cubs
CHICAGO -- One of the first steps Dansby Swanson took after making his decision to join the Cubs was to get a list of his teammates' phone numbers. He planned on starting the process of reaching out ahead of Spring Training to begin building rapport for the coming season and the years ahead.
MLB
Have Cards done enough this offseason?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In St. Louis, a self-proclaimed “baseball city” where it usually takes another World Series title to move the meter and satisfy a restless fanbase, the Cardinals’ 2022 season will go down as one that was both infinitely memorable and utterly forgettable.
MLB
Roster loaded, Padres focus on the here and now
SAN DIEGO -- The beginning of 2023 marks a new year with new expectations in San Diego. Different expectations. Seriously, when was the last time the Padres entered a season among the World Series favorites? Not a contender with an outside shot. Not an upstart that might threaten if everything clicks.
MLB
Inbox: Revisiting the Hader trade and why it went down
When your front office sabotages the season and you turn around and dump payroll during the offseason, how do you win your fan base back? Just wondering as a former season-ticket holder. -- @crewsin1234. No fuzzy warm-up questions here. Welcome back to the Inbox. We’re off to a bad start...
MLB
Devers' status looms over Boston's offseason
There isn’t anybody like Shohei Ohtani in baseball. There hasn’t been anybody like him in 100 years in baseball, not since Babe Ruth. Ohtani has the right to become a free agent after next season, and who knows what happens then, and where he might go, and how much he might make, whether he stays with the Angels or not.
MLB
Dodgers prospects who should see time in the Majors in '23
LOS ANGELES -- It’s been a wild offseason for many teams around the league. In the National League, the Mets, Braves, Phillies and Cardinals have all gotten significantly better. The same can be said about the Padres, who are making quite the push to narrow the gap in the NL West.
MLB
Inbox: Will Álvarez make '23 Opening Day roster?
Happy holidays from all of us at MLB.com! While we wait for the winter freeze to thaw, it’s time again to dig into the mailbag. Thanks to all who submitted questions via Twitter. Do you think Francisco Álvarez will be sent to Triple-A to start the season? -- @acm1717...
