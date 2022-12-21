ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

accesswdun.com

Hall County Government to limit compactor site hours

In preparation ahead of projected severe winter weather, Hall County Government will limit compactor site hours on Friday. The compactor sites were originally scheduled to operate a full day on Friday but now will operate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. through Saturday. “With temperatures dropping substantially Thursday evening and expected...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate walks away from work detail, Hall County Sheriff's Office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday afternoon. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 3:10 p.m. at his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
wrwh.com

White County Customer Service Team Works To Provide The Best Service

(Cleveland)- White County government has a Customer Service Team that works to find innovative ways to encourage and engage staff to enhance their customer service skills both internally and externally. Chairperson Bonnie Abernathy says, “Our team meets monthly and provides recommendations on how to improve customer service as we deal...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bethlehem house fire leaves one man dead

A man is dead after a fire in Barrow County. The victim and his mother were asleep Thursday morning when flames broke out. It happened on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity

With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Double murder-suicide investigated in Hall Co

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what investigators say appears to have been a double murder-suicide: the bodies of two women and a man were found in the bedroom of a home in Gainesville. The Sheriff’s Office says it looks like the man shot and killed the women and then turned the gun on himself.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home

No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
BALDWIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

