Incident prompts major security changes at Hopewell City Hall
A threat has prompted major security changes at Hopewell City Hall that effectively lock down the building to keep staff and the public safe.
Gloucester County launches new community engagement site
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County has launched a new digital community engagement site in partnership with Zencity to inform and engage residents about current and upcoming plans and initiatives. The engagement site through the county’s main webpage, www.gloucesterva.info, will allow residents to give input using interactive tools.
Solar Farm Project In James City County Derailed, For Now, By Train Tracks
JAMES CITY — A proposal to build a solar farm in Norge ran into an oncoming train – or, at least, the potential of an oncoming train – when the Board of Supervisors asked for more information on how heavy construction trucks could safely navigate a narrow rural road and an ungated CSX railroad crossing to get to the site.
House fire forces six people from home in Chesterfield County
Six people were forced from their home Friday after a fire spread throughout both the first and second floors of a residence in the Woodlake neighborhood of Chesterfield County.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
Lee Circle fencing was supposed to be removed this fall. What happened?
What was formerly known as the Lee Circle on Richmond's Monument Avenue was supposed to reopen this past fall, but the space will continue to be closed off to the public until at least springtime.
Public Utilities customers now can apply for low-income water assistance program
Customers of the Hanover County Department of Public Utilities are now able to apply online for assistance from Virginia’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). This program is a temporary federal-funded program created to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Households eligible for LIHWAP assistance must have...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Williamsburg’s Newest Elected Official Wears Many Hats
WILLIAMSBURG –Here are some of the hats Stacy Kern-Scheerer wears: law professor at the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law; director of the law school’s Immigration Clinic, a pro bono program that provides legal representation to asylum seekers and noncitizen survivors of trafficking and violence. She also acts as the school’s Director of Clinical Programs, which pairs second and third-year law students with people in the community who have unmet legal needs.
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
Richmond residents push back against proposed detention pond on southside
Richmond's Urban Design Committee will review a proposal which places a detention pond on the city's southside.
Biden-Harris Administration awards $25M for I-64 widening project
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million in funding for the I-64 widening project in New Kent County. This money will help add a third lane, widen shoulders, add rumble strips, and add wider and flatter clear zones in each direction in a 10-mile portion from Bottoms Bridge to Courthouse Road.
“Dynamic Duo” Wins James City County Chairman’s Award For Community Service
JAMES CITY– P.J. Piggott and Reneldo Randall met in seventh grade at Toano Middle School, played football together at Lafayette High, went away to different colleges in different states then came back and made a decision to give back. On December 13, the county that raised them thanked them....
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozen
People traveling to and around Virginia need to frequently check for updates that may impact their plans, such as cancellations and closures. For example, VDOT has suspended the service of its two Northern Neck ferries—Merry Point and Sunnybank.
Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards
Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft […] The post Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Broad Street stoplights out in Henrico’s Short Pump area
Henrico asks that drivers use caution when approaching a nonworking light, and treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer
Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more: https://bit.ly/3POruqO. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more:...
