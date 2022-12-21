WILLIAMSBURG –Here are some of the hats Stacy Kern-Scheerer wears: law professor at the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law; director of the law school’s Immigration Clinic, a pro bono program that provides legal representation to asylum seekers and noncitizen survivors of trafficking and violence. She also acts as the school’s Director of Clinical Programs, which pairs second and third-year law students with people in the community who have unmet legal needs.

