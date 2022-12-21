ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Gloucester County launches new community engagement site

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County has launched a new digital community engagement site in partnership with Zencity to inform and engage residents about current and upcoming plans and initiatives. The engagement site through the county’s main webpage, www.gloucesterva.info, will allow residents to give input using interactive tools.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
hanovercounty.gov

Public Utilities customers now can apply for low-income water assistance program

Customers of the Hanover County Department of Public Utilities are now able to apply online for assistance from Virginia’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). This program is a temporary federal-funded program created to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Households eligible for LIHWAP assistance must have...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg’s Newest Elected Official Wears Many Hats

WILLIAMSBURG –Here are some of the hats Stacy Kern-Scheerer wears: law professor at the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law; director of the law school’s Immigration Clinic, a pro bono program that provides legal representation to asylum seekers and noncitizen survivors of trafficking and violence. She also acts as the school’s Director of Clinical Programs, which pairs second and third-year law students with people in the community who have unmet legal needs.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Biden-Harris Administration awards $25M for I-64 widening project

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million in funding for the I-64 widening project in New Kent County. This money will help add a third lane, widen shoulders, add rumble strips, and add wider and flatter clear zones in each direction in a 10-mile portion from Bottoms Bridge to Courthouse Road.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards

Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft […] The post Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer

Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more: https://bit.ly/3POruqO. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more:...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy