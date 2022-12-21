Read full article on original website
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25? As it turns out, not everyone agrees how the date was decided upon.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
25 Christmas door decorations to make your house the most festive one on the block
Before the Christmas season arrives, many of us lovingly decorate our interiors, giving special attention to the Christmas tree, mantel and other trimmings. After beholding all your beautiful work, you may soon realize the outside of your home is in desperate need of the holiday treatment, too. And you can accomplish this by dressing up your front door in traditional Christmas colors.
Why You Should Declutter Your Holiday Decor Before It's Time To Decorate
Once it's time to toss up the festive lights, the last thing you want to do is sort through boxes of junk. Here's why you should declutter before you decorate
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
This Gorgeous Holiday Centerpiece Was Completely Made From the Dollar Store
And it looks good enough to sell at Target.
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
Couple’s Christmas Rom-Com-Inspired Wedding Glistened at Devon Gardens Venue
Austin Golya and Allison Kappler had their first date in 2012 at a themed party. Almost a decade later, they said “I do” at another themed party — their wedding, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The newlyweds had their big day follow the theme of “Nancy...
The 5 best gingerbread house kits at Target, from classic styles to beach villas
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Part of the fun of the holiday season...
Redbubble Has Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List: Dog Lovers, Foodies, Home Decor
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If your go-to Christmas gifts have gotten a little stale and you’re looking for a way to shake it up it’s time to check out Redbubble. Redbubble is a marketplace of 125+ different kinds of products made with unique designs from over 700,000 global artists. They make it easy for artists to highlight and sell their work on a variety of apparel, home goods and accessories from posters to sweatshirts, coasters, hats and even pet products. This makes them the perfect destination...
Jewel Tone Christmas Office
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Working from home, I spend the majority of my day in my office. So, of course I had to decorate it for Christmas. This will probably be the last year I will decorate this tree with ornaments. More on that later on in the post. So, let’s get to it, shall we?
Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
Christmas trees add festive sparkle in Royal Leamington Spa
A parish church has been lit up by 47 festive trees at a town's first Christmas tree festival. Schools, local businesses, charities and community groups have decorated the trees at All Saints Church in Royal Leamington Spa. The Royal Leamington Spa Christmas Tree Festival was launched on Wednesday evening, and...
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors
When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
