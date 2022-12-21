ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seed grants foster collaboration across Cornell campuses

The Office of Academic Integration has announced 14 new Multi-Investigator Seed Grants to foster multidisciplinary collaborations between Cornell’s Ithaca and New York City campuses – the latest in a series of efforts creating new opportunities for researchers to work together and leading to more than $64 million in federal funding over the past four years.
