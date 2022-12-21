Read full article on original website
Related
Cornell University
Seed grants foster collaboration across Cornell campuses
The Office of Academic Integration has announced 14 new Multi-Investigator Seed Grants to foster multidisciplinary collaborations between Cornell’s Ithaca and New York City campuses – the latest in a series of efforts creating new opportunities for researchers to work together and leading to more than $64 million in federal funding over the past four years.
Cornell University
Graduates of Brooks School executive programs celebrated as “thinkers, leaders and change agents”
The Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy held an historic graduation ceremony on Dec. 17, awarding degrees to the first class of Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) students as well as the third class of Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA) students. Both programs are intended for...
Comments / 0