Hanover County, VA

hanovercounty.gov

Public Utilities customers now can apply for low-income water assistance program

Customers of the Hanover County Department of Public Utilities are now able to apply online for assistance from Virginia’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). This program is a temporary federal-funded program created to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Households eligible for LIHWAP assistance must have...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

