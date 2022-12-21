Read full article on original website
Argyle approves resolution opposing transmission line
The Argyle Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to formally oppose proposed routes for a disruptive transmission line through town. Oncor Electricity Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing a new transmission line from a new switch outside Rhome, in Wise County, to a proposed switch southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange in west Flower Mound. The company is considering many different routes for this transmission line — dubbed the Ramhorn Hill-Dunham 345 kV Transmission Line Project — including some that would cut through developed areas in Argyle and Northlake. Residents said they were concerned about the impact a transmission line would have on their property values, the environment and “prudent avoidance of EMF exposure.”
Argyle council calls for dissolution of Argyle Volunteer Fire District
The Argyle Town Council this week approved a resolution to call for dissolution of the Argyle Volunteer Fire District. The move comes in the wake of the recent indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from fire department payroll funding to pay for his personal credit card expenses.
Country Lakes house fire displaces family
The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history
While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
Local rancher brings bison together to roam
Bill Casner admits there aren’t many days that go by where he’s not stopping at the front gate of his 170-acre ranch in Flower Mound to marvel at his animals. While he enjoys having all of them as residents, two seem to catch his eye more than the rest — Bullet and Buffy.
‘He could be anywhere:’ Search continues for missing Flower Mound man
Law enforcement, family, friends and people around the state continue to search for Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who hasn’t been seen in almost a week. CBS DFW reported that Hoang’s family went to College Station last week to watch him graduate. On Friday,...
Flower Mound firefighters extinguish travel trailer fire
The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to, and put out, a camper fire on Wednesday morning. Smoke was showing from a travel trailer in the 3600 block of Waketon Road when neighbors reported it about 10:30 a.m., according to FMFD. The person who lives in the camper was not home at the time, and no one was injured.
Bartonville Town Update — December 2022
The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
Bartonville Tree brightens up holiday season
Certain stories are worth telling over and over again. And more often than not, they get better each time you hear them. For Barbara Nunneley, her time-honored story is about the Bartonville Tree. “It’s one of my favorite subjects,” Nunneley said. “In a word, it’s joy.”
The Arts in Winter
With December upon us, there won’t be any outdoor art festivals for a few months, but the arts continue on, enhancing our short days with sights and sounds celebrating winter and the season or just celebrating life. These opportunities to celebrate the arts are local, varied and easily accessible for all ages. It’s great to watch a live performance or see art up close or even perform as an artist. Stay ART-aware this winter. Here are some upcoming events:
Now is the time to prepare for this week’s cold snap
North Texas will enjoy one more day of mild temperatures before a bitter cold snap brings bone-chilling temperatures to the area Thursday through Christmas morning. Wednesday will be nice, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But that all changes when a cold front passes through Denton County on Thursday morning. Temperatures will plummet and be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The high temperature Thursday, in the mid-30s, will likely be observed in the morning before the cold front passes through.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 10/25 – Burglary of Habitation – Kings Rd– Contractors reported to officer that a home under construction was found with damage to a door indicating possible burglary of habitation. 10/26 – Forgery Fraud – Kings Rd...
Twin Peaks opens in Northlake
Twin Peaks, a chain of sports bars and restaurants known for its revealing uniforms for its waitresses, has opened a new location in Northlake. The new restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive, on the northbound I-35W frontage road just south of Hwy 114. Twin Peaks restaurants are designed with a wilderness lodge theme and serve a range of entrees from burgers and wings to flatbreads and tacos, plus plenty of alcoholic beverages.
Around Argyle — December 2022
Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.
Highland Village City Update — December 2022
Last month I shared with you the date for the Our Village, Our Vision Open House and I am happy to say we had an excellent response from the community with many of you attending and asking some really great questions. The information we shared at the Open House is...
Search is on for missing A&M student from Flower Mound
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound. The College Station Police Department shared a Facebook post Sunday to say that Tanner Hoang, 22, is missing. Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday in College Station, and he may be in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with a Texas license plate BS2C737.
Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171
Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.
Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup
While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky. A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 3 at 6:26 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man alone in a vehicle by the soccer fields at Liberty Christian School who appeared to be recording children. The caller thought it was suspicious that the man was still there after the games were over. The responding officer spoke to the man and found out he was playing games on his phone while his son coached the soccer game.
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
