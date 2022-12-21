ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska

Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska, basketball chatter Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine give their thoughts on Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska and discuss Husker basketball in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

7 things we learned about Nebraska football during the early signing period

As the early signing period closes on Friday, Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class has taken shape. This is the first class for new head coach Matt Rhule as he begins to mold the roster in his image. Nebraska complied a group that ranks in the top 30 nationally despite Rhule's staff having limited recruiting time.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Huskers add transfer Merritt Beason

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Three takes on Arizona State lineman Ben Scott transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Arizona State offensive line transfer Ben Scott on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder:. A huge addition - literally, figuratively - for Nebraska's offense. Scott started for three seasons at ASU - two years at tackle, one year at center - in a pro-style system that mirrors some of what Nebraska would like to do on offense. This is precisely the kind of transfer any team would like to add, and the Huskers beat out Auburn to get Scott.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott

A veteran offensive lineman who started at center last season in the Pac-12 is coming to Nebraska. Former Arizona State blocker Ben Scott announced Friday he is joining the Huskers, ending a two-week stay in the portal that also included strong pushes from suitors like Auburn and USC. The 6-foot-5,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Recruiting class shows Nebraska football is in good hands with Matt Rhule

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is off to a hot start with his return to college football welcoming a new recruiting class to Lincoln. The Cornhuskers moved up to having the fifth-best 2023 recruiting class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. They bring in 21 players, three four-star recruits, and 18 three-star recruits. That class only trails Michigan State (fourth-best class in the Big Ten) by a few recruiting points.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'Just look out for me:' Madi Kubik called her shot with John Cook and then lived the dream

Madi Kubik called her shot — and then achieved it as a Nebraska volleyball player for the past four seasons. Kubik’s college career came to a close earlier this month. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a four-year starter for the Huskers at outside hitter. Instead of using a fifth season of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 season, she plans to pursue playing professional volleyball.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake

(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Yardbarker

Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history

Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $110,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, seventeen) (five, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4. (fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE

